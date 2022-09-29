“High Emotions and Egos Get Caught Up”: 7X NBA Champion Gives His Two Cents on Ben Simmons’ Comments on His Time with the 76ers

The most recent addition to the Brooklyn Nets roster, Ben Simmons made his way over from the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons has great length and athleticism for the point guard position. He is the tallest player to be listed as a point guard in the league. But some on-court plays made by him have really dragged him down in the eyes of fans and the media alike in the past few seasons.

Everyone in the NBA world speculated on what happened with Ben Simmons. The 6’11 point guard’s relationship with the team got strained after the 2021 NBA playoffs. But the Pivotal moment that led fans and Simmons’ teammates over the edge was when he passed up an open dunk against the Atlanta Hawks in a crucial postseason game.

The Ben Simmons saga

After that, Simmons’ really went downhill. Fans and teammates started calling him out over his decisions on the court. Even Joel Embiid chimed in on one occasion and things just weren’t the same for him since.

Simmons ended up missing the entire NBA season. The last game he played was on June 20, 2021. That was game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks. Simmons has faced quite a lot of negative remarks from fans, players, and ex-NBA players as well.

What went down between the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons is something everyone has talked about. Even the seven-time NBA champion, Robert Horry gave his two cents on the time Simmons spent with the 76ers.

On his podcast, ‘Big Shot Bob with Robert Horry,’ he went on to discuss the Ben Simmons Fiasco with the 76ers. As Horry gave his perspective on the whole situation, he spoke a few lines about coaches. And how coaches sometimes get caught up in the moment while they are coaching their team during a game. They then went on to say, “I think a lot of times as a player, our emotions and our egos get caught up and we don’t know how to communicate in those times with our coaches and vice-versa.”

In fact, Horry highlighted the apparent miscommunication between Simmons and the 76ers coaching staff as one of the reasons behind the whole ordeal.

Simmons all set to make his debut with the Nets

Now it has been more than a while since the fans have seen Simmons in action. In fact, he hasn’t played a game for the Nets since being traded from Philly due to issues in his lower back.

But now Simmons has been given the all-clear to play and is planning to make his debut with the Brooklyn Nets this upcoming season. It is going to be fun to see this new trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons and what they can do together on the floor.