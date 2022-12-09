High bid hinders renovation of Duluth’s Enger Park Golf Course – Duluth News Tribune

DULUTH — An unexpectedly high bid to replace the irrigation system at Enger Park Golf Course could potentially throw a wrench into the city’s plans to renovate and invest in an operation described as “decrepit” by Jim Filby Williams, Duluth’s director of parks, properties and libraries .

After years of financial losses, hand-wringing, debate and consultation with Duluth’s golf community, city leaders decided to close the Lester Park Golf Course, with the aim of concentrating public investment solely in Duluth’s only other municipal course, Enger Park.

A plan to replace Enger’s failing irrigation system and make other needed improvements to the course had been estimated to cost about $5.5 million. But when the city opened bids for the irrigation system a little over a week ago, it received an unwelcome surprise.

Duluth’s Enger Tower and park (foreground) with Enger Park Golf Course beyond it on July 1, 2021. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth’s request for proposals elicited only one bid, and it was for more than $6.5 million, creating a potential $1 million gap in funding.

“We don’t have the funds available to accept this bid as it stands,” City Parks Manager Jess Peterson told the Duluth City Council earlier this week.

But Peterson said city staff are still exploring different options, whether that involves scaling back the project by engaging what she called “value engineering” or choosing to step back and rebid the work, in hopes of a better offer.

The city’s decision to close the Lester Park Golf Course was informed by years of financial losses that have led to about a $2.5 million debt in Duluth’s golf fund.

Rather than attempting to sustain two deteriorating Municipal golf courses, city officials deemed it more prudent to focus limited resources on improving one, with the hope that it can better be sustained.

Gary Meader/Duluth News Tribune

In 2021, Duluth closed Lester and registered its first profitable year of golf operations in more than a decade, netting more than $86,000.

Peterson attributes that to “a surge in golf Popularity attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic” and “a consolidation of our operations to a single public course in Duluth.” She added that the city is on pace to end 2022 with “a modest profit” of about $63,000, as well.

The plan was to close the Enger Park Golf Course after Labor Day in 2023, and begin improvements there with the course to remain closed through 2024 while the work continued.

In the interim, the city had proposed to reopen Lester to provide local golfers with another option.

But Peterson suggested the city may instead consider trying to keep 18 holes of golf playable at Enger Park, while the irrigation system replacement project is in progress.

The original plan, which involved minimal maintenance of the Lester Park next year to allow for its temporary reopening in 2024, when Enger was out of commission, would probably result in a net loss of nearly $150,000 in 2023, according to financial modeling Peterson shared with the Duluth City Council Monday night.

Alternatively, if the city changed course, keeping 18 holes playable at Enger during construction and halting all maintenance at Lester, in anticipation that it likely will never reopen, Peterson Predicted Duluth’s golf operations could turn a small net profit of more than $12,000.

She said even minimally maintaining Lester Park annually costs the city about $100,000.

Duluth’s Lester Park Golf Course in July 2021. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Filby Williams said the decision of whether to reopen Lester for a single year in 2024 will be made after factoring in the relative cost of the options and the capacity of the city’s golf management firm to staff two courses simultaneously.

“The one missing piece of information is final construction bids that offer two options: construction of the Enger course with it entirely closed and Lester open for that interim, or construction of Enger with 18 holes open at all times,” he said.

“We suspect that when we do the bids that it will show that reopening Lester for a year will be on the net dramatically more expensive than keeping Enger open during its renovation — perhaps a more than $500,000 difference. And that $500,000 subsidy to reopen Lester for a year would be drawn from the budget we have to make permanent improvements at Enger,” Filby Williams said.

At large City Councilor Terese Tomanek asked Filby Williams what the city aims to do to attract the business of Golfers who have already turned their backs on Duluth’s Troubled courses, in favor of out-of-town venues.

He responded: “I think the first and most essential part of any plan to attract and retain Golfers is to offer a quality golf experience — a quality golf experience that is far beyond our reach because of the decrepit character of our current golf infrastructure. Our first strategy will be to find a way through the phase I and phase II renovation of Enger, so there’s a golf course worth playing.”

He said there will also be efforts made to repair relationships “to help folks who are grieving the loss of Lester and to shift their allegiances to Enger,” but Filby Williams Stressed it will all depend on improving the quality of that remaining course.