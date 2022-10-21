Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center to host painting parties

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will bring painting fun to the public.

The center’s Outreach artist, Abby Moretz, will lead Beginners through advanced painters in creating their own Masterpieces with no pre-sketching. All participants are encouraged to be creative with colors to make their painting or ceramics unique.

Registration is open. Call 828-632-6966 or visit hiddenitearts.org or the center’s Facebook event page to register.

The following classes are planned:

Nov. 14 from 7-10 pm: adult paint party at The Vault, Bethlehem; 11-by-14 canvas; registration fee: $30 for nonmembers and $25 for Friends of the Center.

Nov. 15 from 10 am to noon: prekindergarten paint class at the center’s Educational Complex in Hiddenite; 8-by-10 canvas; ages 4 to 6; parent accompanies child; registration fee: $25 for nonmembers and $20 for Friends.

December 6 from 6-9 pm: retro lighted 13-inch ceramic Christmas tree at the Educational Complex; adults ages 16 and older; registration fee: $65 for nonmembers and $55 for Friends; registration deadline Nov. 4.

Jan. 5 from 7-10 pm: adult paint party at Brushy Mountain Brews, Taylorsville; 11-by-14 canvas; registration fee: $30 for nonmembers and $25 for Friends.

Jan. 14 from 10 am to 1 pm: tweens and young teens paint party at the Educational Complex; 11-by-14 canvas; snacks provided; registration fee: $25 for nonmembers and $20 for Friends.

To receive the discount, become a Friend of the Center by calling 828-632-6966, visiting hiddenitearts.org or stopping by the Lucas Mansion to sign up. To reserve an on-site painting party by Moretz, call 828-632-6966 or visit the center’s website for information.