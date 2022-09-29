Hidden yardage makes Michigan one of the most complete teams in football

ANN ARBOR — A punt block. A perfect 26 for 26 is extra points. A punt return for a touchdown. A fumble recovery is a kickoff.

Michigan’s offense has scored the most points in the country. The defense hasn’t missed a beat despite losing last season’s stars. But it’s the special teams play that has made Michigan one of the most complete teams in college football.

And it’s the phase of the game that will get extra attention in Saturday’s game at Iowa, another team with solid special teams.

Through their 4-0 start, the Wolverines boast the second-best special teams in the country, per the Fremeau Efficiency Index (FEI), and it’s been a theme the past few years. Michigan hasn’t missed an extra point this season, and kicker Jake Moody hasn’t missed in 111 career attempts. Punter Brad Robbins regularly Pins opponents deep. It helps that Moody is in his fifth year at Michigan, Robbins his sixth, and long snapper William Wagner is a senior.

In some cases, good special teams play is like a good referee: It’s best if it goes unnoticed. Michigan’s had 36 kickoffs this season, and none have resulted in the opponent starting past its own 25-yard line. Michigan’s coverage and return units Steal the “hidden yardage” that helps with field position, like causing fair catches on deep punts and blocking well on returns, things that don’t show up in the box score.

But the Wolverines have also made some highlight plays this season.

In the first half against Connecticut, the Wolverines blocked one punt and returned another for a touchdown. On Saturday, Michigan’s opening kickoff bounced off the Maryland returner’s face mask, and Michigan recovered, scoring one play later.

The recipe for Michigan’s special teams success, head Coach Jim Harbaugh said this week, is players who take great pride in their roles. They credited Jay Harbaugh, who is in his third season as special teams coordinator, and other staffers. (Michigan has two analysts on staff devoted to special teams, including one who served as a special teams Coordinator in the NFL for several years.)

“A lot of time, a lot of man hours, and a great pride taken by the players,” Harbaugh said. “It’s been really good, going back years now.”

Harbaugh noted that several Wolverines have landed on NFL rosters because of their work on special teams, whether punt or kickoff return or coverage units. Josh Ross (Ravens) and Ambry Thomas (49ers) have both seen the field exclusively on special teams this season. Zach Gentry, Josh Metellus, Josh Uche, and Sean McKeon are other ex-Wolverines contributing mostly on special teams.

There’s a standard at Michigan, and Jay Harbaugh said on Wednesday that the players naturally take pride in whatever they’re doing — offense, defense, special teams, weight room work, academics. “Our players have a high internal drive to be great, so it makes it really easy to put them in new roles and have them embrace them.”

Michigan finished first last season in FEI’s special rankings; Iowa was second. The Hawkeyes are 13th this year.

“You line up against them, you feel like you’re playing against yourself in the sense that they all care, they all try, they all run really fast, they’re fundamentally sound,” Jay Harbaugh said of Iowa’s special teams. They singled out the punter for his strong leg and athleticism.

Iowa’s offense has struggled mightily this year, but the team is 3-1 because of defense and special teams. The Hawkeyes won’t beat Michigan with an Offensive barrage. They can do it by controlling field position and coming up with a big play or two on special teams. It’s a blueprint that’s worked for them in many big games over the years. Michigan is well equipped to avoid such a fate.