Hidden Valley wins 3D volleyball quarterfinal

Caleigh Ponn had 18 kills, 11 digs and five aces to lead the Hidden Valley High School volleyball team to a 25-13, 25-7, 25-9 win over visiting Abingdon in a Region 3D quarterfinal Tuesday night.

Calli Anderson had 21 assists and eight digs for the Titans (26-0), while Sophie Arnold added six kills and two aces.

Hidden Valley will host Lord Botetourt in a semifinal at 6 pm Thursday.

REGION 3D VOLLEYBALL

Lord Botetourt 3, Christiansburg 2

Becca Huddleston had 19 kills, three aces, three digs and two blocks to lead the Cavaliers to a 25-12, 20-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-6 quarterfinal win Tuesday.

Emma Rice had 12 kills and five digs for Lord Botetourt. Nora Spickard added nine kills, 12 digs, two aces and two blocks.

Addison Reasor had 11 kills and four blocks for Christiansburg. Braelynn Williams had 10 kills and three blocks. Ela Shepherd had 17 digs and 35 assists.

Carroll County 3, Bassett 0

Lily Marshall had 16 digs and three aces to lead the Cavaliers to a 25-21, 25-15, 25-15 quarterfinal win Tuesday.

Alyssa Ervin had 11 kills and six blocks for the Cavaliers. Natalie Harris had 29 assists and 14 digs.

Carroll County will visit Tunstall, which beat Cave Spring 3-1 on Tuesday, in a semifinal at 6 pm Thursday.

REGION 5D VOLLEYBALL

Patrick Henry 3, Albemarle 1

Sallie Boxley had 15 kills to lead the Patriots (20-6) to a 25-19, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19 win over Albemarle (16-9) in a subregion final Tuesday.

PH will host North Stafford in a quarterfinal at 6 pm Thursday.

Callie Harris had 10 kills and four blocks for PH, while Meghan Prillaman had seven kills and five aces.

REGION 4D VOLLEYBALL

Salem 3, Mecklenburg 2

Mia Esworthy had 10 kills to lead the fifth-seeded Spartans to a 25-19, 16-25, 24-26, 25-15, 15-2 quarterfinal win over fourth-seeded Mecklenburg on Tuesday.

Salem (12-9) will visit top-seeded Western Albemarle in a semifinal at 6 pm Thursday.

Ella Walker had nine kills, five blocks and three aces for Salem. Reese Redford had nine kills, 23 digs and two aces.

EC Glass 3, Jefferson Forest 0

Nellie Fitzgerald had 10 kills, two aces, four blocks and three digs to lead EC Glass to a 25-23, 25-22, 25-23 quarterfinal win over the seventh-seeded Cavaliers (7-11) on Tuesday.

Second-seeded EC Glass (14-5) will host third-seeded Blacksburg, which was a 3-0 winner over Amherst County on Tuesday, in a semifinal at 6 pm Thursday.

REGION 2C VOLLEYBALL

Radford 3, Alleghany 0

Jaylyn Holt had 18 kills to lead the Bobcats to a 25-20, 25-15, 25-14 first-round win Tuesday.

Radford will visit Appomattox County in a quarterfinal at 7 pm Friday.

Mattox Adams had 35 assists and nine digs for Radford. Karlee Hill had 20 digs and two aces.

Floyd County 3, Martinsville 1

Mia Spangler had eight kills, two blocks, three aces and six digs to lead the Buffaloes to a 25-8, 25-11, 24-26, 25-13 first-round win Tuesday.

Floyd County will visit Patrick County in a quarterfinal at 6 pm Thursday.

Maria Garcia had seven kills, five aces, and 13 digs for the Buffaloes. Mallory Cockram added eight aces, eight digs, and 18 assists.

James River 3, Nelson County 0

The Knights won a first-round match Tuesday. They will visit Glenvar in a quarterfinal at 6 pm Thursday.

REGION 1C VOLLEYBALL

Auburn 3, Narrows 0

Madeline Lavergne had 10 kills, 11 digs and five aces to lead the Eagles to a 25-17, 25-10, 25-23 quarterfinal win Tuesday.

Auburn will host Covington in a semifinal at 7:30 pm Thursday.

Avery Zuckerwar had 10 kills and nine digs for Auburn. Madison Ketterer had 27 assists.

Covington 3, Grayson County 0

Covington (23-4) beat Grayson County 25-14, 25-16, 25-18 in a quarterfinal Tuesday.

Carli Campbell had 15 assists, four kills, and nine digs for Grayson County (11-12). Kylie Pope had eight kills, nine digs and two blocks. Krissy Clontz had four kills.

Giles 3, Parry McCluer 0

Macy Steele had 13 kills to lead Giles to a 25-16, 25-22, 25-12 quarterfinal win.

Sophie Taylor had 12 kills for Giles. Kaitlyn Steele had 26 assists.

Natalie Mohler had seven assists for Parry McCluer. Anna Claytor had seven kills and three blocks. Gabby Thompson had two aces.

Giles will face Eastern Montgomery, a 3-1 winner over Bland County on Tuesday, in a semifinal at 6 pm Thursday at Auburn.

REGION 1D VOLLEYBALL

Chilhowie 3, Honaker 0

Chloe Adams had 23 assists to lead defending champ Chilhowie (16-11) to a quarterfinal win over host Honaker (13-10) on Tuesday.

Chilhowie will meet Northwood in a semifinal at 6 pm Thursday at Eastside.

REGION 3C CROSS COUNTRY

Rockbridge girls advance

The Rockbridge County girls team finished second at the Region 3C Championships Tuesday in Palmyra, earning a bid to the Class 3 state tournament.

Spotswood won the girls’ team title with 47 points to Rockbridge County’s 60 points.

Rockbridge County’s Deena Ludtke was seventh (20:50.4), with Megan Timmes 12th (21:02.5) and Nicole Black 14th (21:33.5).