Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School plans open house

HICKORY — Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School is accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year with an early admissions deadline of Feb. 15.

There will be an open house for students and parents interested in learning more about the school on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m

The academies offered at Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School are Computer Programming, Criminal Justice, Culinary Arts, Graphics & Photography, Performing Arts, Health Sciences (Certified Nursing Assistant and Emergency Medical Technician), and Visual Arts.

Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses are in many of the academy’s Suggested course sequences. Certifications and Credentials within the CTE courses include Microsoft Office Specialist Word & PowerPoint, Adobe Certifed Professional Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro & Dreamweaver, ServSafe, North Carolina Nurse Aide I, CPhT Certified Pharmacy Technician, FAA Part 107 Commercial Drone Pilot License, and Emergency Medical Technician.

Students interested in attending the Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School should consider enrolling for their ninth-grade year to guarantee their space in their chosen career area. Spaces in career classes are limited.

Students will receive all required high school coursework, including English, math, science, foreign languages, needed for high school graduation and continuation to a four-year university or community college.

Students living in Catawba County and surrounding areas can attend Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School. Applications for the 2023-2024 school year are being accepted for rising ninth, 10th, and 11th-graders. You may apply online on the school website: https://hickorycam.hickoryschools.net.

Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School is located at 409 Eighth Ave. NE, Hickory.

For questions, contact the school at 828-328-6738.