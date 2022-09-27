Hicklin, Parson, and Springs Named to the CIAA Men’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team
CHARLOTTE, NC -Three Rams from the Winston-Salem State University men’s basketball team were named to the CIAA All-Preseason team, as voted by the CIAA Basketball Coaches Association and the Sports Information Directors Association, the league announced this morning during the CIAA Basketball Media Day in Baltimore, Maryland.
Jonathan Hicklin and Isaac Parson were named to the All-CIAA Preseason Backcourt team and Nathan Springs was named to the All-CIAA Preseason Frontcourt team.
The Predicted order of finish was also announced, and the Rams were picked to finish second in the Division and third overall.
The Rams open their season with an exhibition game against Wake Forest on Tuesday, November 1 at 7 pm at LJVM Coliseum.
2022-23 All-CIAA Men’s Basketball Preseason Team
Backcourt
Cress Worthy, Fayetteville State*
Francis Fitzgerald, Virginia State*
Keleaf Tate, Virginia Union
Isaac Parson, Winston-Salem State
Jonathan Hicklin, Winston-Salem State
Front court
Augustine Ominu, Johnson C. Smith*
Robert Osborne, Virginia Union*
Terrence Hunter-Whitfield, Virginia State*
Raemaad Wright, Virginia Union
Khyree Temple, Livingstone
James Love III, Virginia State
Nathan Springs, Winston-Salem State
* – Returning 2021-22 All-CIAA Selection
2022-23 CIAA Men’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish
1. Fayetteville State University (6)
2. Virginia Union University (3)
3. Winston-Salem State University (1)
4. Virginia State University
5. Bowie State University (1)
6. Lincoln (PA) University
7. Shaw University
8. Livingstone College
9. Johnson C. Smith University
10. Elizabeth City State University
11. Claflin University
12. Saint Augustine’s University
First place votes in parenthesis
Southern Division
1. Fayetteville State
2. Winston-Salem State
3. Livingstone
4. Johnson C. Smith
5. Claflin
6. St. Augustine
Northern Division
1. Virginia Union
2. Virginia State
3. Bowie State
4. Lincoln (PA)
5. Shaw
6. Elizabeth City State