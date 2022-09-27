Hicklin, Parson, and Springs Named to the CIAA Men’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team

CHARLOTTE, NC -Three Rams from the Winston-Salem State University men’s basketball team were named to the CIAA All-Preseason team, as voted by the CIAA Basketball Coaches Association and the Sports Information Directors Association, the league announced this morning during the CIAA Basketball Media Day in Baltimore, Maryland.

Jonathan Hicklin and Isaac Parson were named to the All-CIAA Preseason Backcourt team and Nathan Springs was named to the All-CIAA Preseason Frontcourt team.

The Predicted order of finish was also announced, and the Rams were picked to finish second in the Division and third overall.

The Rams open their season with an exhibition game against Wake Forest on Tuesday, November 1 at 7 pm at LJVM Coliseum.

2022-23 All-CIAA Men’s Basketball Preseason Team

Backcourt

Cress Worthy, Fayetteville State*

Francis Fitzgerald, Virginia State*

Keleaf Tate, Virginia Union

Isaac Parson, Winston-Salem State

Jonathan Hicklin, Winston-Salem State

Front court

Augustine Ominu, Johnson C. Smith*

Robert Osborne, Virginia Union*

Terrence Hunter-Whitfield, Virginia State*

Raemaad Wright, Virginia Union

Khyree Temple, Livingstone

James Love III, Virginia State

Nathan Springs, Winston-Salem State

* – Returning 2021-22 All-CIAA Selection

2022-23 CIAA Men’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish

1. Fayetteville State University (6)

2. Virginia Union University (3)

3. Winston-Salem State University (1)

4. Virginia State University

5. Bowie State University (1)

6. Lincoln (PA) University

7. Shaw University

8. Livingstone College

9. Johnson C. Smith University

10. Elizabeth City State University

11. Claflin University

12. Saint Augustine’s University

First place votes in parenthesis

Southern Division

1. Fayetteville State

2. Winston-Salem State

3. Livingstone

4. Johnson C. Smith

5. Claflin

6. St. Augustine

Northern Division

1. Virginia Union

2. Virginia State

3. Bowie State

4. Lincoln (PA)

5. Shaw

6. Elizabeth City State