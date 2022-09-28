Hi-Liners Volleyball Fall in 3 Sets to Horace

VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Hi-Liners fought hard yet were not able to overcome the Horace Hawks, getting swept in 3 sets (26-24, 25-22, 25-17)).

Set one was a pure Slug fest with both teams coming back from 3 point deficits. The Hi-Liners would have a late 23-20 lead however they would give up 4 straight points and fall in set one by a score of 26-24.

Set two was more of the same outside of the start of the set. The Hi-Liners would jump out to a 6-1 lead early in the set before the Hawks came charging back to take their own 8-6 lead. The game would eventually be tied at 13-13 before both teams kept trading points and the lead all the way until 20-20. The Hawks would then change gears and jump to a 24-21 lead and take the set 25-22.

Horace would keep up the momentum in set three. After giving up the point and the serve on a rotation error, the Hawks would take a 7-1 lead and not look back. They would retain at least a 3 point lead for the entire set. They would take the set and the match by a score of 25-17.

The Ivy Real Estate Group Player of the Game was Jaida Nelson after she had several huge digs and had a great defensive night.

The Hi-Liners will take on #1 West Fargo Sheyenne Tomorrow night at 7:00 PM. You can catch all the action on 1490AM/96.3FM KOVC or on NewsDakota.com