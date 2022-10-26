Hi-Liner Volleyball Falls to South, Gets Help in EDC Race

VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) While the Hi-Liner volleyball team suffered a loss on the road last night, they may have picked up some help.

The Hi-Liners fell to Fargo South, the second-place team in the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC), 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-13) Tuesday night. The loss kept Valley City at three points in the league race.

While the Hi-Liners were on the floor, Wahpeton was scoring an upset over Grand Forks Central 3-1 last night. Wahpeton’s win presents a new set of variables in the league race. Valley City trails Central and Wahpeton by a point in the league race.

Neither Wahpeton nor Central will be favored in their remaining matches. Valley City will be the favorite when they travel to Devils Lake next Tuesday, and they have a win over Red River, whom they play tomorrow night, in tournament play.

Should the Hi-Liners win out, they can pass both Central and Wahpeton. Should they tie with Central and Wahpeton, tie-breakers come into play, as each team was swept by one team in the tie, and was swept by the other. It would appear the Hi-Liners have the advantage in that tiebreaker, with 10 sets won among the matches against the three teams. Each of the other teams won eight sets.

Red River comes to Valley City Thursday. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 PM on KOVC.