HHS volleyball Coach steps down

The Houston High School volleyball program is on the market for a new leader.

Head Coach Loran Richardson announced last week that the 2022 season would be her last in the position. Richardson shared the news at the monthly Houston school board meeting.

“It was a tough decision but the right one for me and my family.” Richardson said.

LORAN RICHARDSON

Richardson began as HHS volleyball head Coach in 2016. As the program steadily improved under her guidance, the varsity Lady Tigers went 26-6-2 in 2021 and won the Outright South Central Association conference Championship with a perfect 7-0 record. The season marked the first time since 2007 that Houston had won 20 games, and the conference crown was the first since 2006.

The Squad followed up this year by going 22-10-1, 4-3 in the SCA.

“I appreciate the opportunity to Coach for the last seven years,” Richardson said, “but it is the right time for me to step away as my kids are getting older and one is Entering middle school, and I want to spend time watching my kids participate in their activities.”

Richardson is a school library media specialist with the Houston School District and will remain in that position. Assistant Coach Tory Wade also resigned from her position.

“I’m grateful for the great players I have coached and will always love the time I spent with them.” Richardson said. “And thank you to the Assistant coaches I have had in the past…who have done so many amazing things for me and the girls.”