HHS soccer player signs with Ottawa – Hays Daily News

By Randy Gonzales

Special to Hays Daily News

Jace St. Peter scored three goals last season, his first in the Hays High boys’ soccer program. This year as a senior, St. Peter scored 19 times for the Indians.

St. Peter will continue his soccer career next year at Ottawa University, an NAIA member of the KCAC. He signed his letter-of-intent Wednesday morning at the HHS cafeteria. First-year HHS head Coach Daniel Kelly said his striker has what it takes to be successful at the next level.

“Overall, he’s got a well-rounded game, he’s got the skills to excel,” Kelly said. “As long as he keeps his work ethic we should see some good things for him at Ottawa.”

Kelly used St. Peter as one of two Strikers in the Indians’ 4-4-2 formation. They would play one striker deep and the other one up top. They wanted St. Peter to create chances.

“I wanted him to feel free to come back and get the ball wherever he could,” Kelly said. “I knew when he got the ball good things would happen.”

St. Peter was a second-team Western Athletic Conference selection this year for Hays High, which finished 10-6-1. St. Peter finished his two-year HHS career as one of the top goal-scorers in program history. St. Peter said winning the Titan Classic this year was one of his favorite memories.

St. Peter said Cristiano Ronaldo – long one of the best strikers in the world – was his favorite player. There is nothing like scoring a goal.

“It’s a great feeling,” St. Peter said. “Other sports, you score a lot of points, it doesn’t mean as much. I appreciate how many goals are celebrated in soccer.”

St. Peter, who reached out to Ottawa about playing there, was offered by the school. They also received interest from Sterling, Tabor and Barton. He chose Ottawa in part because it had an exercise science program. The Braves were also winners, going 11-4-5 this past season.

“I did want a program that did have success,” St. Peter said. “Ottawa is a school that really likes to score a lot of goals. I’m an attacking player, like to score goals.”