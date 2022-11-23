Hey Pandas, What Are The Top 3 Things That You Miss From Childhood?

My sister and I were reminiscing the other day and came up with the top 3 things we miss from our childhood. Whether it be something that you would just look foolish doing as an adult or something that has been phased out from technological advancements, reminisce with us!

My sister and I have been soul-searching lately, and we’re simply in awe of how different kids have it nowadays. I won’t reveal my age, but I will say that TRL (Total Request Live) was a show that we would come home and watch after school each day.

Dad. He was my hero.

Horses.

Living in the country.

1) Building Forts out of everything and anything and using flashlights as our own internal lighting fixtures!

2) Capturing us with a camcorder, Re-Creating Musicals by laying off the edge of the couch upside down and covering our eyes with blankets to make our chins look like faces 🙂

3) FLOOR IS THE STAGE! Although it’s making a comeback, we would rearrange our furniture into our own type of American Ninja Warrior course to ensure we would never touch the lava infested floor!

1. No anxiety

2. Juice boxes at birthday parties

3. Looking at cool random stuff like Birds and rocks without being judged

Obviously my childhood was a few decades back.

1. No cell phones. (You could feel free and disconnected while out doing things instead of having what is basically a digital dog leash).

2. No internet and social media. (People saw each other in person and did things together).

3. No 24/7 stream of fake news. (Just tell us what happened, and we will decide for ourselves what the implications of it might be).

1. Being able to talk only about dinosaur facts

2. Adventure playgrounds

3. Being able to run around screaming whenever you want

1) Tamagotchi pets, from the early 2000s. They’re still being made, but it isn’t the same. I have no idea where mine went…

2) Nintendo Gamecube. It’s one of my favorite Nintendo consoles. I would play on it at night for hours.

3) Beanie babies, I had so many I couldn’t count them all..

1) being able to not be aware of the real life going on (wars, environmental problems)

2) christmas spirit (Das Christkind, Der Nikolaus, Geheimniskrämerei…. )

3) being self-confident as in: without any doubt: I can do anything!

Relaxing, no pressure, little responsibility, and being able to make anything a game. Now it feels like everything is a chore.

– The fact that I wouldn’t feel self-conscious. I wouldn’t have to worry about what I wore. In preschool, I would wear a tutu with stripped leggings and a rainbow polka shirt and no one would care.

– I like fruit and milk. I don’t necessarily miss that, but my body needs the vitamins and I don’t eat them because I don’t like them. I often have to be reminded or told to drink milk and have fruit.

– There weren’t so many high expectations and I don’t have to worry about my future too much. Now I have to think about SAT, college applications, what I actually want to do with my life, and more.

1) stability at home (no financial pressure)

2) time to be free and explore my city

3) solid friendships

1. My child body

2. Telling stories to my rabbits

3. Halloween as a child

1. Getting to read whatever I wanted pretty much whenever I wanted. That kind of disappeared in 8th-9th grade, when things started getting harder, and they kept giving me busy work to do. I used to be able to spend hours a day reading, and I was several reading levels ahead. Now I’m still rereading books from the 7th grade and scrolling youtube for fun. I miss when I got to read all the time. It was such a healthy escape from the real world.

2. I miss not having to worry about the way I look. When I was little I thought I was the prettiest thing ever. Now that there’s so much hate and negativity in the world, and filtered life is so natural to some people, I can’t help but see myself as average, and even ugly.

3. There’s this Peanuts comic where they’re talking about how one day you’re never going to just fall asleep in the back of your parents’ car again. It really hit me hard when I read it. I miss being able to do that without worrying about everything. It really sucks growing up.

I’m a very sentimental person, so it was hard to narrow it down.

1. Less Responsibility (I know that sounds lazy, but don’t get me wrong. I am in a college program I love, and I have a job I’m thriving in. But when you’re a kid, there’s less pressure , you know?)

2. PC games geared towards kids (Jumpstart, Webkinz, things like that. I don’t play those anymore, but they were fun. Even as an adult, the only video games I play are The Sims, SimCity, and Animal Crossing ( I prefer Simulation games).

3. Hershey’s Kissables (My maternal grandmother, may she rest in peace, bought me those a few times during the four years they were available. They were my favorite candy, and one of my favorite Memories with her, along with going to a bakery we liked. Why did they stop making those?)

Innocence

Summers playing outside

Less violence in the movies/programs we watched

1) My Grandparents

I called them Grandma and Pap. I loved them both and I would tell them all the time. Sadly, my Pap’s mom wouldn’t let him say I love you because it wasn’t manly. I never got to hear my Pap say, “I love you,” but you could see it in his eyes. They lit up when they heard those words. My Grandma would tell me it all the time. I would give anything to see them again one last time. They both passed a few years ago. I miss them more than words can express.

2) Going places like Walmart and thinking it was fun.

No joke I thought grocery shopping and stuff was fun. Now that I’m older, I realize it’s just a pain. But at least I get out of my house for a bit.

3) My parents having free time.

They both work all the time. I’m left with my siblings to babysit. I don’t have much of a life outside of that, sadly.

1) Have a safe childhood

2) Whatever

3) Whatever

1. Not having responsibilities

2. Having friends

3. Not having (nearly as much) anxiety

All my problems weren’t that monumental

Living in my home state

Being comfortable in my skin

1. My siblings. There were 8 of us. Now we’re scattered all over the globe and have our own families. Getting everyone in one place is like planning a world peace summit.

2. Indestructible cars. Those station wagons and sedans in the 80s were freaking heavy tanks on wheels. I felt safe and small. Nowadays all cars are too light and much too fragile.

3. Low prices. 99 cents for a gallon of gas was a beautiful thing. It felt like living within a budget was actually doable. Now, the mortgage and water bill alone take out your entire paycheck before you even think about eating or filling up your gas tank. Disposable income? What the hell is that? Living from paycheck to paycheck over here, as are most people I know. “Make America great again”, my a**!

1. School plays. I loved acting and singing.

2 Chinese jump rope. I’d break bones if I tried to do them today.

3. Hitting my sister in the head with the tetherball.

My grandparents

My language (I hardly get to use it anymore living in the United States)

My city (it was a violent s**t hole, but I miss it)