“Hey, make sure you golf” — Steve Kerr Revealed Steph Curry’s pregame secret that makes him play better – Basketball Network

Steve Kerr and Steph Curry © Petre Thomas – USA TODAY Sports

Pregame routines play an important role for some NBA stars. More often than not, it helps set them up physically and mentally for a high-level competition night after night. LeBron James loves to listen to music, while Ray Allen used to gauge the court and did shootarounds hours before game time. And as for Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry, it’s teeing off on the golf course a little bit.

Steph’s secret

Curry revolutionized three-point shooting and has become one of the most lethal scorers in the league. Steph has been consistently delivering season after season, and many are convinced he has gotten used to it and that playing at the highest level every game has become normal to him.

However, according to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Curry sometimes loses his rhythm too. And in such moments, he relies on his pregame secret to get back on track, and that’s playing golf.

Scroll to Continue

Kerr said that whenever Curry gets a dose of golf before games, he usually plays better.

“believe it or not [Steph] plays better on the court if he can get in a round of golf,” Kerr told Olympics.com in 2020. “If I’m going to him and say, ‘Hey, make sure you golf; make sure you stop doing your million Appearances this week and have dinner at home,’… he’s going to play better.“

It looks familiar

Many NBA stars play golf. Aside from Curry, the other ultra-popular NBA superstar famous for stroking the golf club is none other than the GOAT himself, Michael Jordan. But apparently, the similarities between Curry and Jordan don’t end in their love for golf.

Kerr won three NBA Championships with MJ and the Chicago Bulls, and based on his assessment, Curry and Jordan are somewhat the same in terms of being consistently great. Kerr said the pair’s consistency level reached the point where people “get so used to the brilliance and the excellence.“

“He’s reminding me of MJ in that you just get so used to the brilliance and the excellence, it sort of blends in with everything else,Kerr once declared. “It just becomes routine. It’s insane to say that because what you’re watching is otherworldly, and yet you sort of start to expect it. That’s probably the purest sign of greatness.“

Having heard Kerr’s revelation, we now know that when Curry plays incredibly well again, it’s because he had a nice round of golf before.