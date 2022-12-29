Hexton Gallery explores Aspen’s artistic heritage in new show, ‘Ripple’ | Arts & Entertainment

Hexton Gallery’s new exhibition explores Aspen’s Lineage of art history. Titled “Ripple,” the show is on view now and will run through mid-February.

It traces back to Herbert Bayer’s arrival in the 1940s and follows all the way to the contemporary artists who continue to come to Aspen and make work in the area today. A fitting title, the show reveals a ripple effect — which is evident among the works lining the walls of Hexton and solidified in the narratives behind each piece’s creation.

“A lot of what we like to do is put contemporary artists into a historic context,” said Hexton Gallery owner Bob Chase. “In the case of Aspen in particular, there’s so much to explore. … Think of the number of artists who’ve come here over time — there’s this ongoing impact, and we want to explore how that links to things going on currently.”

In reference to the artists included in “Ripple,” Chase said the show starts with Bayer — who was brought to Aspen in 1946 by Elizabeth and Walter Paepcke. As many Aspenites know, Bayer was the profound architect and artist who shaped the Aspen Institute campus.

He had been aligned with the Surrealists and the Bauhaus before coming to Aspen and creating. His attention to light, spacing and nature — still evident in his landscapes and artistry of the institute campus today — has influenced younger generations.

Chase pointed out that Bayer himself was influenced by the mountainous environment while in Aspen. And in turn, they very much “shaped the landscape around us today,” Chase said. Two pieces in Bayer’s “Mountains and Convolutions” series are included in the gallery’s “Ripple” exhibition.

German abstract painter Friedel Dzubas then arrived in Aspen in the mid-1960s to give lectures at the Aspen Institute. Dzubas — who shared a studio with abstract expressionist painter Helen Frankenthaler for many years — made works in the area.

Dzubas’ painting Featured in the Hexton show is titled “Ute,” likely in reference to the Indigenous people who originally occupied the Aspen area, Chase said, and whose name gave rise to Aspen’s original moniker, “Ute City.”

Chase said he worked hard to acquire the “Ute” piece for this show, emphasizing how the curation process for “Ripple” was very deliberate in order to tie in the various historic components of Aspen’s art heritage.

“We figured out the story that we wanted to tell and curated a selection from each artist that helped tell that narrative,” he said.

In the early 1970s came Richard (“Dick”) Carter, who worked as Bayer’s studio assistant and is an original founder of the Aspen Art Museum. Carter remains a leading figure in the Roaring Fork Valley’s art scene today. His geometric mixed-media works, Featured in “Ripple,” simultaneously synthesize a constructivist vision paired with an organic connection to nature and its processes.

The conceptual art duo Christo and Jeanne-Claude also came in the ’70s to stage one of their first major installations in the United States, the “Valley Curtain” project — which was executed near Rifle. The two would return to the valley many times over the following decades to work on additional projects and collaborate at Anderson Ranch Arts Center.

This past summer, Hexton Gallery held a retrospective exhibition, titled “Ephemeral Nature,” that presented a behind-the-scenes look into the life and works of Christo and Jeanne-Claude. More of the duo’s preparatory drawings and wrapped objects can be seen in the “Ripple” exhibit.

Contemporary painter and designer Evan Hecox also is included among the generational line of artists in “Ripple.” Chase explained how Hecox would visit Aspen with his artist parents as a young child, attending the International Design Conference at the institute throughout the mid-1970s and early ’80s.

Hecox found deep inspiration from Bayer’s landscapes at an early age. This is notable in the artist’s work today — his reinterpretations of iconic elements from both urban and natural settings embody the Aspen Idea, Chase explained..

Also linked to visual cues found in Bayer’s strong geometric forms and mid-century design are the works of Rachel Garrard. The artist finds inspiration from the land — with an eye for the spiritual nature of the land, Chase said — and she Mines it into paintings, totems and iconography of Mystic and seemingly bygone eras.

Chase mentioned that Garrard will be the subject of a Solo exhibition at Hexton Gallery next summer, as will the final artist included in “Ripple,” Rebecca Sharp.

Sharp is an artist and musician from Brazil, whose artistry operates on multiple planes. In her works, tied to Surrealism — for which Chase once again points out a Bayer influence — Sharp References the natural world, layering messages about humanity’s interaction with (or appropriation of) the land.

Sharp will be an artist in residence at Anderson Ranch in the spring. She’ll be creating works to be Featured in her Solo show at Hexton in the summer, Chase said.

The gallery owner went on to emphasize how there are many different historical, current and future connections tied into the exhibition. Chase said “Ripple” is the first show of its kind in Hexton Gallery’s ongoing exploration of Aspen’s historic impact on the visual arts.

“We definitely have an interest in the Lineage of art history in Aspen,” Chase said, “and how it not only impacts the history of art in Aspen but also those artists who continue to come to Aspen, make work here and or exhibit here .”

And “Ripple” looks beyond just the actual artworks made in Aspen. The exhibit also nods to the institutions in this town and valley that have attracted artists for decades and continue to foster their careers and creativity.

Chase brings up the Paepckes’ influence and also patrons John and Kimiko Powers, who were avid collectors of contemporary art and invited the likes of legendary artists — such as Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Robert Rauschenberg and Jasper Johns — to Aspen. The Powers Art Center, a museum built on the ranch land that the Powers family owned in Carbondale, stands as a Treasure Trope in the valley today.

“We look at what the Paepckes did with the institute and all the folks the Powers brought here and also the start of the museum and Anderson Ranch,” Chase said. “All of these early efforts created the effect of culture being a part of this town”

“Ripple” is on view at Hexton Gallery, 447 E. Cooper Ave., through Feb. 13. For more information, visit hextongallery.com.