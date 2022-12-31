Heupel: ‘Best is Yet to Come’ for Vols Who Have ‘Freaky Bright Future’

Miami Gardens, Fla.– Tennessee capped an astounding 11-2 season with a 31-14 Orange Bowl win over Clemson on Friday night. Despite taking a Massive step forward in 2022, Tennessee’s head ball Coach does not believe this is the Peak for his football team.

“It’s been a fun climb. The best is yet to come, but really proud of what we did,” Heupel said immediately after in the post game.

What does the best look like to Heupel, who believes the Vols have a “freaky bright” future.

“Playing electric football and scoring a lot of points offensively. Defensively being aggressive, Fearless and ferocious and being the best defense in the country,” Heupel said of this. “Having that same mentality on special teams. We are just getting started in what we are building here. I love coming to work every day with these guys. Tonight, our brand was in front of everybody on a national stage. It was a primetime , and they got a chance to see who we are, how we compete and the relationship we have and the energy. I think if someone wants to play an exciting brand of football and have more fun than they can imagine, it is a great place to come and compete on Rocky Top.”

On Friday night, Freshman receiver Squirrel White paced the way in terms of receptions and receiving yards with nine catches for 108 yards and a touchdown, while Tennessee saw multiple other freshmen make plays, including Jourdan Thomas, Elijah Herring, Tire West and Joshua Josephs.

The Vols return Joe Milton III all three of their top rushers, as well as Bru McCoy, four returning multi-game starters on the Offensive line and Veteran Defenders Omari Thomas, Aaron Beasley, Jaylen McCollough, Bryson Eason and Tyler Baron.

Tennessee brings in an impressive recruiting class that ranks inside the top ten nationally, and they now have plenty to sell to top prospects in the transfer portal this off-season.