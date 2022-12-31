Heupel: ‘Best is Yet to Come’ for Vols Who Have ‘Freaky Bright Future’

Miami Gardens, Fla.– Tennessee capped an astounding 11-2 season with a 31-14 Orange Bowl win over Clemson on Friday night. Despite taking a Massive step forward in 2022, Tennessee’s head ball Coach does not believe this is the Peak for his football team.

“It’s been a fun climb. The best is yet to come, but really proud of what we did,” Heupel said immediately after in the post game.

What does the best look like to Heupel, who believes the Vols have a “freaky bright” future.

