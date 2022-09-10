Heung-min Son speaks out on Tottenham’s goal drought – 101 Great Goals

Son had a superb 2021/22 campaign that saw him outscore Harry Kane and equal Mohamed Salah to lift the 2021/22 Golden Boot.

However, he has not continued that form into the current season. Spurs have played seven games so far this term, with Son starting all seven.

The South Korean, though, has failed to find the back of the net and has also provided just one assist.

However, Son is not too worried about his current lack of goals. Speaking recently, he said:

“This is going to make me stronger,” said Tottenham forward Son. “This is something I can see will be an improvement because I still have a lot of room for improvement. As a team and as an individual as well. Most important is that we are doing well as a team. I’ll do everything the team needs.”

He added: “If I’m honest, if I wasn’t getting chances in the game I would be worried but I’m still getting chances. In some games, there have been unlucky moments. In some games, it has been a bad finish.

“In some games I’m really frustrated because if I have some massive chances and the ball doesn’t go in. It makes me just laugh. But I am not worried about it because the team and the staff and all the fans are helping me.

“I think if I score one the confidence will be back and I hope I can go on and score more goals.”

After the weekend’s football was cancelled, Son is now expected to play next on Tuesday in the Champions League vs Sporting.

