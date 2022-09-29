“He’s So Smol Around These Tall Guys”: NBA and BTS Fans Go Berserk as K-Pop Star Suga Meets Stephen Curry’s Warriors

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors prepare to get down to business once again as the 2022-23 NBA season approaches. The Dubs are expanding their global reach as the team recently touched down in Tokyo, Japan ahead of their NBA preseason games. However, before commencing their preparations to enchant Japanese fans with their play, Curry and the Warriors met K-Pop Sensation and BTS member Suga.

A heartwarming interaction between Suga and Curry was caught. The Warriors superstar remarked that he and his family are big fans of the singer. The BTS member responded by saying that he is also a big fan of the four-time NBA champion.

Before the Warriors traveled to Japan, Suga posted a picture of himself holding a Warriors jersey with his name emblazoned on the back. Curry couldn’t help but show his appreciation, saying that he loves the jersey and will meet him soon. Since then, BTS and Warriors fans had been waiting for this exciting link-up to happen, and it finally did.

Interestingly, Stephen Curry wasn’t the only member of the Warriors Suga met. The K-Pop artist met other stars of the team as well, including Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and Klay Thompson.

The Warriors have a history of connecting with K-Pop stars. Last season, Got7’s BamBam traveled to Chase Center to see the Warriors in action.

Interestingly, Suga, who is also a massive basketball fan, is expected to be in attendance for one of the Warriors’ preseason games in Japan. The Dubs will lock horns with the Washington Wizards twice in Japan to tip their preseason off.

Fans react to Suga meeting Stephen Curry and the Warriors

Suga is an ardent fan of the game. In fact, he derived his stage name from the term and the position he played in high school, shooting guard. And now that the BTS member has met one of the NBA’s biggest stars, Stephen Curry, it must have been a dream come true.

The two icons in their respective fields enjoyed a touching moment as they expressed their admiration for each other. They even signed souvenirs for each other. Suga handed the human sniper an Autographed BTS ‘Proof’ album, while Curry gave him a signed jersey.

Seeing the star-studded link-up between the K-Pop Sensation and the Warriors, fans on Twitter went berserk. Here are some of the best reactions.

What are your thoughts on the Warriors and Stephen Curry linking up with Suga? Let us know in the comment section below.