Former NBA player Chandler Parsons had some criticism for LA Lakers superstar LeBron James. On the panel of FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back”, Parsons called out James for his comments on learning how to flop.

The nature of foul calls in the NBA, or basketball in general, tends to be variable. By virtue of the impact of a call, the game itself could see a massive shift in flow and momentum.

In this regard, players have found ways to become more effective scorers by drawing fouls. This can be seen in the case of players such as James Harden and Joel Embiid, who accumulated several points on the Charity stripe.

Foul calls are also a topic of controversy as they are dictated by referees, who are not free from bias. With some players (usually superstars) receiving more favorable calls, other players often feel discriminated against.

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James happens to be one of the players who hasn’t been receiving a lot of favorable calls.

Considering James’ aggressive playing style, which sees him attacking the rim more often, he is due to get clobbered more often than not. In this regard, foul calls would also reward and protect him down the stretch.

However, James hasn’t been receiving the same calls he used earlier in his career. This became a matter of concern as he routinely gets dusted up on downhill drives.

James made a snide remark regarding this when he said he’d have to “learn how to flop” during a post-game presser after the loss to the LA Clippers. However, former NBA player Chandler Parsons did not agree with the superstar’s statement.

On FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back”, Parson addressed James’ comment and said:

“Learn how to flop… This man flops! That was a crazy comment because he’s low-key known for flopping. He’s physical and strong. He’s an Absolute specimen. But, “start flopping” is a little extreme.”

James’ comments regarding flopping did garner some attention from the media. Considering his reputation as someone who whines about calls, LeBron finds himself gaining a fair amount of criticism for his statement.

However, the statistics seem to support James’ concerns. With the 37-year old averaging a career-low of only 4.8 FT attempts per game, LeBron may have reason to raise concerns regarding foul calls.

LeBron James has claimed that officials missed foul calls on him in the past

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James recently mentioned that NBA officials have privately told him that they missed foul calls on him. James mentioned that this was mainly during Halftime or after the end of the game.

The frustration regarding these matters is viable. With James getting fouled on most of his attempts going downhill, he puts himself at risk of injury more often than not.

In year 20, the Lakers superstar is averaging a career-low in FT attempts while still averaging over 35 minutes of playing time per game. This, in itself, is a recipe for disaster.

Although James isn’t the best free-throw shooter, he still manages to pressure opposition Defenders by putting them in foul trouble. This has a massive impact on the flow of the game.

As LeBron sits out games to recover from injury, the Lakers and the NBA may want to take a closer look to monitor the situation.



