“He’s Going to the League”: LeBron James’ Son Bronny Has NBA Fans Going Bonkers With His Near Perfect Game

NBA fans go crazy as they see LeBron James’ son Bronny make Highlights at the Border League basketball tournament in Las Vegas. Bronny James is the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James. Listed at 6’3″, Bronny plays as the point and shooting guard for his team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bronny absolutely balled out, ending the game with 31 points. They shot 11-13 from the field while shooting 6-7 from beyond the arc for the California Basketball Club. The game ended with an 82-66 win for his team against the Las Vegas Orange.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bronny follows in the footsteps of his father LeBron James

Bronny was on point during the whole game. Driving to the rim, pulling up for Jumpers from beyond the arc and midrange. They sure had an amazing game that ended up making Highlights everywhere.

And fans could not help but speculate about his future in the NBA. Recently Nike signed Bronny James to an endorsement contract with the company. Bronny became one of the five student-athletes to sign with Nike.

Although Bronny will have many suitors in the NBA, according to his parents LeBron and Savannah James, Bronny is looking to start his basketball career in college for at least one year, before making the leap into the NBA.

Bronny currently plays for the Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California, where he is in his senior year now. Even though LeBron James wasn’t in attendance during Bronny’s match against LV Orange, he was certainly extremely proud of his performance.

Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:

NBA fans went bonkers after seeing Bronny have a near-perfect game in the tournament. One fan tweeted, “He’s going to the league.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bronny with a bright future as he moves ahead

Bronny James sure has the talent to make it to the NBA. As time passes and he makes his pick for college, his overall game is bound to improve further. He will likely be a top prospect for the NBA draft when he is eligible.

Watch This Story – LeBron James’ son Bronny and Bryce height and weight comparison

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Some might say that Bronny gets all the attention he has been getting due to LeBron James being his father. But after this performance against LV Orange in the Border league, it is bound to quiet the haters and naysayers.

What did you think of Bronny James’ performance? Let us know in the comments below.