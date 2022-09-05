‘He’s going to be very good’

Georgia had not started a true freshman in the opening game of the season since 2018 when Tyson Campbell accomplished the feat. The Bulldogs have signed a top-4 recruiting class in the past four recruiting cycles, but none of those touted recruits had been able to find immediate playing time. Until Mykel Williams lined up at defensive end on the opening play of Georgia’s 49-3 win over Oregon. If you talk to those around him, it’s not a surprise that Williams saw the field early for Georgia. “First day I saw him, I thought it was Travon (Walker) back in our locker room,” Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge said. “Just the way he practices, he’s fast, he’s physical, he moves. You see him in a 3-tech, you know you have to go otherwise he’s going to beat you.”

Williams had just one tackle on the afternoon, but only defensive tackle Jalen Carter played more snaps on the defensive line than Williams did with his 29 snaps. Georgia clearly has big plans for Williams this season. It just needs to get him the experience he needs. He wasn’t the only freshman to make an impact on the afternoon, with Malaki Starks snagging an interception in the first quarter. He also led the team in tackles and snaps played on Saturday. Among Georgia’s 2022 signing class, Williams ranked second in snaps played. Related: Malaki Starks makes immediate impact for new-look Georgia football defense: ‘One of the Greatest interceptions I ever seen’

The Walker comparison figures to come up often with Williams, as both were 5-star defensive ends from the state of Georgia during the recruiting process. Walker though didn’t make a start until his junior year. Related: Mykel Williams-Travon Walker comparisons aren’t slowing down Entering 2022 season: ‘He’s a freak’ Williams got on the field much quicker because of the way he practices. “Yeah, practices led to it, just like it’ll lead to him not starting,” Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said. “If he doesn’t practice well, it’s not real hard for us — you know, you base it on who practices the best, who gives you the best chance to win. And he’s done that, really, since he’s got here. His work ethic and his humility have been off the charts. “And if he continues to do that, coupled with his ability, then he’ll probably continue to start. But he’s got to play well and he’s got to play big for a guy that’s 260, 265.” Perhaps the most encouraging thing about Williams’ debut performance is that the Oregon game was the least experienced he’ll ever be in a Georgia uniform. The more action he sees in a game, the better he’ll get.