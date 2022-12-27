‘He’s cheeky as hell!’: Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Stefan Bajcetic after goal against Aston Villa

Jurgen Klopp has claimed Liverpool youngster Stefan Bajcetic is ‘cheeky as hell’ after the youngster’s improvised finish in their win over Aston Villa.

The 18-year-old needed just two minutes to grab his first senior goal after coming on as a substitute late into their Premier League Clash at Villa Park on Boxing Day.

They got their final goal of the evening with a neat strike and, afterwards, Klopp heaped praise on the young midfield talent’s ‘attitude and awareness’ for the goal.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp (R) has heaped praise on 18-year-old midfielder Stefan Bajcetic

The Spanish teenager came on to score his first senior goal in their 3-1 win over Aston Villa

The German Coach told Amazon Prime after the game: ‘He’s cheeky as hell and is not worried about anything. He just plays football and he can do that exceptionally well.

‘He had a football-playing father [Srdan Bajcetic] so the genes are there but also the attitude, awareness and match intelligence. It’s a big pleasure to work with these boys.’

The Spaniard got Liverpool’s final goal of the game after going round stand-in goalkeeper Robin Olsen and slotting the ball between the legs of Tyrone Mings.

‘We could have scored the third goal much earlier but it’s fine, and I loved the situation around the third goal,’ Klopp said.

Klopp, later, defended the decision to give striker Darwin Nunez the man of the match award on the night, despite the fact he missed a handful of chances.

Bajcetic ran to celebrate with teammates after scoring late into the Boxing Day fixture

The Spaniard was all smiles on the Coach home in a social media post after the match

Bajcetic was just one of Liverpool’s youngsters to impress in their cameo at Villa Park, with Scottish 17-year-old Ben Doak also looking lively after coming on.

With Liverpool’s recent injury struggles, Klopp has been forced to call upon some of his younger talents to step up in their Premier League and Carabao Cup fixtures.

However, after the club confirmed they’ve agreed a deal to sign PSV star Cody Gakpo, that may no longer be the case.

Liverpool’s next match will see them host Leicester – who were thumped 3-0 by Newcastle – on Friday in the Premier League.