“He’s Been Doing This but They Never Cared”: NBA Fans Erupt as Kyrie Irving Follows Up $65K Noble Gesture With $50K Generous News

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has had quite the rollercoaster ride these past few weeks. From facing backlash online to getting suspended from the NBA, you can say that it has not been a fruitful couple of weeks for Irving. However, Irving has been taking the initiative to join the team back as soon as possible and he is also helping the ones in need along the way.

After Irving had donated a large sum of money to the ‘gofundme’ campaign for Shanquella Robinson after her death, he donated another $50,000 to the gofundme campaign for Devin Chandler.

Fans notice Kyrie and his actions

Devin Chandler was one of the three football players who lost their lives in a school shooting. Many NBA players and celebrities offered their condolences to the friends and family of the deceased.

Feb 26, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

But Kyrie Irving went a step further to help them from a monetary aspect. This was a huge benevolent gesture from the seven-time All-Star. However, the mainstream media might not highlight Irving’s good deeds and rather focus on what he did wrong.

But that doesn’t mean that fans didn’t notice Irving’s actions to help those who are in dire need. One fan tweeted, “He’s been doing this, but they never cared.” Another fan commented, “I think Kyrie is donating 500K to black families in need right now and I respect the hell out of him for it. Give that 500K to the people, not a scuma** organization like the ADL.”

Here are some more reactions from Twitter.

There is no doubt that the media has painted Kyrie Irving as the villain in these past few weeks. But his actions to join the team back and his off-court donations to help people around the globe tell a different story about the guard.

Kyrie Irving making moves nonetheless

Irving had previously donated $65,000 to Shanquella Robinson, an American woman who died in Mexico. According to reports, Robinson was seen beaten to death in a video that quickly went viral on the internet.

And now Irving decided to help another family in need who lost their young child. Even though no amount of money in the world could bring back the deceased, but the fact that Irving went the extra mile to help in any way that he could, speaks volumes about his character.

The All-Star point guard has been doing everything in his power to right his wrongs in these past few weeks. Irving is set to return to the Brooklyn Nets lineup in their upcoming Matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Let’s hope Irving stays away from all the controversy and drama while helping his team on the floor now.