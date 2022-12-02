“He’s a sniper” – The Daily Hoosier

When it comes to bringing high end recruiting talent on campus — IU basketball has been on a roll of late.

That will continue into the month of December as the Hoosiers will welcome class of 2024 wing Tyler Betsey for an official visit, he told Jamie Shaw of On3. Ranked a 4-star and the No. 59 player in the class according to the On3 Consensus, Betsey has gone from unranked into even the top-20 of some outlets over just the last few months.

The 6-foot-8 Betsey helped lead the 2024 New York Renaissance to the Finals of the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in July. His head coach this summer Oz Cross called Betsey a “late bloomer.”

Why has it all come together over the last year for Betsey? He has the profile Mike Woodson and many others covet — length, versatility, and the ability to shoot the basketball from beyond the arc.

“That’s why he’s so intriguing, he can probably play the two, three or four based on your system,” Cross told The Daily Hoosier.

“He’s a very cerebral kid, very high IQ. He’s able to guard smaller guys. He was guarding point guards this summer.”

But above all, Betsey built a reputation this summer as a shot maker. Playing alongside another IU 2024 target who recently visited — 5-star guard Dylan Harper — Betsey shot above 40 percent from three in over 21 EYBL games, and above 45 percent at Peach Jam.

“He’s a sniper,” Cross said. “You can’t find me five better shooters at his size in the country.”

For high school Betsey attends St. Thomas More in Connecticut. He’s originally from Windsor, Conn.

Betsey told Shaw what his early impressions of Indiana were.

“They have an NBA coach, and the Assistant Coach is really tight with me,” Betsey told Shaw. “They text me every other day, so they show me that they really want me. It’s just an iconic basketball place. The striped pants and all, everybody knows Indiana.”

The lead IU Assistant recruiting Betsey and Harper is Yasir Rosemond. He was there at Peach Jam watching both players during some of Betsey’s best moments. IU offered Betsey soon after that event.

Three of the main schools involved with Betsey are Indiana, Duke and Rutgers. Those are three of Harper’s main suitors as well. There are no talks of a so-called “package deal” with Harper right now, but Betsey told Shaw he does want to play off of a high-end guard who can set him up.

“They (Indiana) let their guards go,” Betsey told Shaw. “So I’m planning on going to college with another good guard; I don’t know who yet, but if I can get a good guard, that can create advantages. I can be there to catch and shoot. So they really stick out to me.”

Betsey told Shaw he is targeting around Dec. 20 for the Indiana visit.

6’8 2024 Tyler Betsey’s stock is rising! Recently added Duke offer pic.twitter.com/34FRbTm7Lz — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 19, 2022

The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”

Related