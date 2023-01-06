Hershey’s Soccer Star Christian Pulisic Injured—Again: Reports

For the second time in two months Hershey native and soccer star, Christian Pulisic has been sidelined during a match due to an injury, according to multiple media outlets.

In the first five minutes of the Chelsea game against Manchester City on Thursday, Jan. 5, Pulisic was tackled by John Stones “and looked to be in real pain as he limped off the pitch,” Goal.com reports.

A fellow teammate, Raheem Sterling was also injured at the 16-minute mark. The pair “join N’Golo Kante (thigh – hasn’t played since Aug. 14), Reece James (knee – injured again in the first game after the World Cup, after missing the World Cup due to injury), Wesley Fofana ( knee – just two PL Appearances since signing from Leicester – hasn’t played since Oct. 5), Edouard Mendy (shoulder – out since the World Cup) and Broja (knee – injured during the World Cup break)” on the injured list, Yahoo Sports reported.

The team lost the match 0-1.

The Chelsea captain, affectionately dubbed Captain America may not be well enough for the rematch on Jan. 8, according to Sporting News. But a status update on his condition was unavailable at the time of this publication.

Pulisic was previously injured with a groin injury during the World Cup game against Iran on Nov. 29. After he was released from the hospital he jokingly told the media he “didn’t get kneed in the balls.” You can read more about that game and his injury here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.