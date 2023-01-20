Herriman High Player Breaks Out Gymnastics On Basketball Court

SALT LAKE CITY – Kenlee Enger broke out a gymnastics move after getting fouled during Herriman High School’s game against the Copper Hills Grizzlies.

The Mustangs Hosted the Grizzlies on Tuesday, January 17.

During the third quarter, Enger was fouled by Copper Hills while attempting a shot in the paint.

The contact caused the senior to begin falling towards the hardwood. In a fluid motion, Enger caught herself with her hands and proceeded to do a handstand forward roll.

KSL Sports Live’s Sam Farnsworth shared a video clip of Enger’s move on social media.

“Have you seen this??? @herrimanhs girls basketball player @kenlee13 busting out the sweet gymnastics moves on the ball court,” Farnsworth captioned the video clip.

Herriman went on to defeat Copper Hills, 71-39.

Enger finished the game with 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block. It was Enger’s second-highest scoring contest of the season.

This season, the Mustangs own a 12-3 record. Herriman’s next game is at home against the West Jordan Jaguars on Tuesday, January 24 at 7 pm (MDT).

About Kenlee Enger

This season, Enger has scored 94 points and knocked down four three-pointers. She also recorded 89 rebounds, 71 assists, 38 steals, and 25 blocks.

During her four seasons with the Mustangs, the senior has totaled 333 points, 26 made three-pointers, 201 rebounds, 188 assists, 144 steals, and 29 blocks.