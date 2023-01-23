Heroes, Heroes, and Eros – NoHo Arts District

[NoHo Arts District, CA] – Luminario Ballet of Los Angeles makes its Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts debut, bringing its signature Fusion of ballet, modern dance, acrobatics, and aerial movement to the Bram Goldsmith Theater on Friday, February 17, and Saturday, February 18, 7 :30 pm, with a gravity-defying program entitled, Heroes, Heroes, and Eros.

Founded in 2009 by Judith FLEX Helle and the Charles Evans Foundation NY, Luminario has toured globally and also performed locally commissioned work with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at Walt Disney Concert Hall and across numerous mediums, such as music videos, television, film, virtual reality , and, soon, NFTs. A post-performance talk-back with members of the company will be held on February 17.

The program opens with a collection of seven works by Luminario Ballet choreographers and special guests that explore the tangled paths of history/herstory/ourstory. They include two pieces by Helle – Hard As A Rock set to music by Vivaldi and John Williams, and her dance film L’Invalide (The Invalid). The collection also features Tend, choreographed by Adrian Hoffman with music by Joe Berry; Bianca Sapetto-Finck’s Wryd Tango, blending dance, film and aerial movement to music by Morgan Sorne; Dreya Weber’s Hexe and two works by dancer/choreographer Jamal Story – Tosh Thoughts…. Break On Through to the Other Side (Work In Progress) set to music by reggae artist Peter Tosh with spoken word by Grasan Kingsberry, and If the Walls Could Screamfeaturing music by Photek, Phillip Glass, and Mumadji.

Luminario Ballet caps the program with The Last Supper, a rollicking tale that imagines Jesus, Judas, and Mary as fun Jewish rock ‘n roll kids at the Coachella Music Festival. With explosive, emotional Choreography across a range of dance styles, the work has “all the energy and fervor of a religious tent revival” and conveys “powerful social messages about love and acceptance” (Explore Dance). Set to a Coachella soundtrack, it was choreographed by Helle and Story.

Dance @ The Wallis, made possible in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, also features performances by Blue13 Dance Company (May 12/13, 2023), and Alonzo King LINES Ballet (June 9-11, 2023).

Tickets:

Tickets for Luminario Ballet ($29 – $79) are on sale now. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase single tickets, Subscriptions and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Monday – Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org/BT.

About The Wallis

The Wallis is closely monitoring the ever-changing local health and safety environment carefully and addressing known health factors at the moment. Should plans change and any performance be required to be postponed or canceled or if venue capacity limitations are instituted, ticket holders will be notified immediately with options for their purchased tickets per The Wallis’ Ticketing policies.

The health and safety of patrons, staff, and artists inside and outside the venue are a top priority for The Wallis. Facial masks are no longer required but are strongly encouraged and recommended. The Wallis’ health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue’s sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. Current Health & Safety Protocols and updates may also be accessed at TheWallis.org/Safety. Policies are subject to change.

Santa Fe College Fine Arts presents Luminario Ballet from California at the Fine Arts Hall Nov. 4, 2022 in Gainesville. (Photo by Matt Stamey/Santa Fe College) ***Subjects have Releases***

About Luminario Ballet of Los Angeles

Luminario Ballet of Los Angeles is a Repertory ballet, aerial, and modern dance company. In addition to artistic director Judith FLEX Helle’s neoclassical ballet, dance theater, and aerial dance choreographies, Luminario presents works by a wide range of contemporary / ballet /aerial dance choreographers, including Jamal Story (Complexions), Michael Smuin (San Francisco Ballet), Francisco Gella, Dreya Weber (CHER, PINK), Bianca Sapetto (Teatro ZinZanni), modern dance Legend Bella Lewitzky, and Debra Lynne Brown, head choreographer of Cirque du Soleil shows worldwide. Luminario Ballet has performed commissioned work with the LA Philharmonic at Disney Hall (Copeland, Ginestera), and Le Salon de Music (Shubert), as well as for music videos (Coldplay), TV, films, and Virtual Reality Nutcracker. The company has also provided Luminario Repertory for Xbox subscribers, site specific dances (Casa Romantica), and toured nationally (NY/TX/FLA) and internationally (Mumbai and Goa India on behalf of the US Department of State). Luminario Ballet is currently poised to launch dance NFTs in the Metaverse in 2023.

About the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts:

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is a dynamic cultural hub and community resource where local, national and international artists share their artistry with ever-expanding audiences. The campus, located in the heart of Beverly Hills, CA, is committed to robust and distinctive presentations and educational programs curated with both creativity and social impact in mind. Distinguished by its eclectic programming that mirrors the diverse landscape of Los Angeles and its location in the entertainment capital of the world, The Wallis has produced and presented more than 350 theater, dance, music, film, cabaret, conversation, and family entertainment programs since its doors opened in October 2013. Hailed as “au courant” (LaLa Magazine), The Wallis was lauded by Culture Vulture, which proclaims, “If you love expecting the Unexpected in the Performing arts, you have to love The Wallis.” Its programming has been nominated for 79 Ovation Awards and nine LA Drama Critic’s Circle Awards. The campus itself, a breathtaking 70,000-square-foot facility, celebrating the classic and the modern, has garnered six Architectural awards. Designed by acclaimed architect Zoltan E. Pali (SPF:architects), the restored building features the original 1933 Beverly Hills Post Office (on the National Register of Historic Places), which serves as the theater’s dramatic yet welcoming lobby, and includes the contemporary 500 -seat, state-of-the-art Bram Goldsmith Theater; the 150-seat Lovelace Studio Theater; an inviting open-air plaza for family, community and other performances; and GRoW @ The Wallis: A Space for Arts Education, where learning opportunities for all ages and backgrounds abound. Together, these elements embrace the city’s history and its future, creating a performing arts destination for LA-area visitors and residents alike. Michael Nemeroff is Chairman of The Wallis’ Board of Directors.

For more information about The Wallis, please visit: TheWallis.org.

Like The Wallis on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @thewallisbh

WHAT:

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents LUMINARIO BALLET OF LOS ANGELES’ Heroes, Heroes, and Eros

PROGRAM:

JUDITH FLEX HELLE Hard As A Rock (aerial duet single point)

ADRIAN HOFFMAN Tend

BIANCA SAPETTO-FINCK Wryd Tango

JAMAL STORY Tosh Thoughts…. Break On Through to the Other Side (Work In Progress)

DREYA WEBER Hexen

JUDITH FLEX HELLE L’Invalide (The Invalid)

JAMAL STORY If the Walls Could Scream

intermission

JUDITH FLEX HELLE and JAMAL STORY The Last Supper

WHEN:

Friday, February 17, 2023, 7:30 pm (talk-back immediately follows the performance)

Saturday, February 18, 2023, 7:30 p.m

WHERE:

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Bram Goldsmith Theatre

9390 N. Santa Monica Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

TICKET PRICES AND INFORMATION:

$29 – $79

TheWallis.org/Luminario

310-746-4000 (Monday – Friday, 10 am to 6 pm)

PLEASE NOTE:

Due to current health and safety variables, performances are subject to change, postponement, or cancellation.

# # #