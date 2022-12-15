Heroes aplenty for Pistons as they outlast Hornets in OT

Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 141-134 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center

LIFE AFTER CADE – The Pistons have had a month to grow accustomed to playing without Cade Cunningham, but Wednesday’s game at Charlotte was their first since it became understood they would be without him for the rest of the season. His teammates took turns making the point that there are a few more young players besides Cunningham laying the foundation for the franchise’s future. Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey – all of them, like Cunningham, 21 or Younger – each had Fingerprints on the win. Hayes hit two clutch triples in the final three minutes to give the Pistons a five-point lead that Charlotte again made up to force overtime. His biggest basket – a step-back triple late in the shot clock with 1:11 to play – put the Pistons ahead by five. Hayes scored 12 points in the first quarter, his highest-scoring quarter of his three-year NBA career, before foul trouble slowed him down in the second quarter and others picked up the scoring baton before Hayes’ late run of triples. He finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Ivey, who’d been in something of a shooting slump, appeared more focused on penetration and distributing the ball this time out and played a more efficient game. They finished with 13 points, three rebounds and four assists. Isaiah Stewart, playing the majority of his minutes at power forward now, scored just four points in the first half but finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds and hit 8 of 10 shots. LaMelo Ball returned after missing all but three of the season’s first 27 games with a sprained left ankle. Ball missed the first 13 games, returned Nov. 12 and played three games before re-injuring the ankle. He made an assortment of dazzling passes among his 11 assists and also drained deep and contested 3-point shots among his 23 points. Ball fouled out late in the fourth quarter.

BENCH STRONG – The identity of Dwane Casey’s second unit has been in constant flux, but since Alec Burks returned after missing the first 12 games it has been consistently productive. It was again at Charlotte, finishing with 53 points led by Burks with 27, including a triple and a mid-range jump shot Midway through the overtime session to turn a deficit into a Pistons lead. They got their night started with a 10-0 run late in the first quarter that wiped out a seven-point Charlotte lead. The heart of the bench as currently constructed is Marvin Bagley III, Saddiq Bey – each of whom had been in the starting lineup until recently – plus Burks. Burks scored 14 first-half points to help the Pistons finish strong in each of the first two quarters after Charlotte had taken seven- and eight-point leads in each quarter to put the Pistons on top each time. Kevin Knox was a worthy sidekick to Burks, finishing with 17 points in 20 minutes, hitting 3 of 5 from the 3-point line. The bench should be bolstered soon as Isaiah Livers’ return is expected from a shoulder sprain.

DUREN DOING WORK – The youngest player in the NBA doesn’t look at all overwhelmed by being thrust into the Pistons starting lineup. Jalen Duren has reached double figures in rebounding in each of his three starts and he eliminated the suspense early at Charlotte, grabbing his 10th before halftime. Duren recorded 25 rebounds in his first two starts and his three consecutive games with at least 12 rebounds coming into Charlotte tied with future Hall of Famer Dwight Howard for the most by a teen-aged player over the last 40 years. That streak is now four straight as Duren finished with a season-high 19 boards. Duren also scored seven points to go with three blocks and two assists.