Hero World Challenge announces field, with no Tiger Woods … yet | Golf News and Tour Information

The Hero World Challenge announced its field Tuesday, one that was absent from Tiger Woods. At least for now.
Seventeen of the top 21 players in the world will attend Woods’ Charity event in the Bahamas this December. That group includes Defending Hero Champion Viktor Hovland, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. Will Zalatoris, who has been sidelined with injury since the BMW Championship, is listed as a participant. Other notables include Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa and Presidents Cup standout Tom Kim. Zalatoris, Homa and Kim—along with Cameron Young and Sungjae Im—will be making their Hero debuts.
Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay are the two marquee names in the OWGR’s top 10 that will not be in the competition. At least, of those who are allowed to play: due to the event’s affiliation with the PGA Tour, Open and Players champ Cameron Smith is not in the field.
Three tournament exemptions remain. It is unknown if Woods—who played three times last season in his return from a 2021 car accident—will use one of these spots. The exemption Slots will be announced at a later date.
Although the Hero does not offer FedEx Cup points or official money it does award world ranking points. The event traces its roots back to 2000. The tournament begins on Dec. 1, with all four rounds airing on the Golf Channel.
