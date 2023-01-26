Hero or Villain, Nick Sirianni’s Swagger Isn’t Going Anywhere

PHILADELPHIA – To his own fans Nick Sirianni is the epitome of swag, the leader of the best football team in the NFL, and the steward of everything good and just in the football world.

To opposing fans, he’s the obnoxious cheerleader with a clock ticking towards comeback.

As with most things in life, the truth lies somewhere in between.

During a 38-7 beatdown of the New York Giants in the Divisional round of the postseason, Sirianni caught a camera in his face and couldn’t help himself. The Eagles Coach acted like a defender who just produced a turnover and raced to the end zone before mugging it up for the people at home.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button