“Hero of Mine”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Bowed Down to the Martial Arts Legend Jackie Chan During Their Iconic Reunion in 2019

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the legendary bodybuilder, has acted in over 40 films, starting with ‘Hercules in New York’ in 1970. It was during the same time, another aspiring artist, Jackie Chan, was venturing into the world of cinema. Fast forward and the two actors have established themselves as stars of international fame. In 2019, The Terminator star hailed the Rush Hour star as his inspiration.

Fondly recognized for their action movies, Schwarzenegger and Chan sport unique styles to give their audience a memorable movie experience. The duo took to Instagram to share their delight in meeting each other with love and appreciation. Also, looking at the picture, they Clicked together reminds of the action stars who once shared the screen for a Fantasy movie.

Legend meets Legend

Schwarzenegger was on a World Tour to promote his movie, Terminator: Dark Fate, the sixth in the franchise. In an Unexpected reunion, the former Governor met the martial arts Legend cum actor, Jackie Chan. “It was fantastic to run into my old friend and a Hero of mine @jackiechan when I got back from the #terminatordarkfate world tour. A Legend and an inspiration,” Schwarzenegger shared his delight in an Instagram post.

Equally delighted was Chan, who shared the same picture on his Instagram handle with the caption, “So happy to run into my good old friend and Legend @schwarzenegger.”



The two friends ran into each other when the Karate Kid star visited the States to receive the BAFTA LA’s Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution To Entertainment.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan worked together

Originally titled Viy:2: Journey to China, the two stars worked together in a movie called Journey to China: Mystery of Iron Mask. Schwarzenegger played the role of a sea captain while Chan was a master wizard. The movie Featured wizards, martial arts masters, princesses, and dragons.

The martial artist Legend received the golden statuette in 2016 for his decades of work in the industry. The Terminator star congratulated him. “Congratulations to my great friend Jackie Chan on his Fantastic Honor – after 200 movies, you certainly deserve this Oscar. You always inspire.” Celebrity friendships are undoubtedly a wonderful sight to see. The duo’s camaraderie in sharing praises is a testimony of their appreciation for acting as an art.

What do you think of their friendship? Does it remind you of any other celebrity friendship? Share in the comments.