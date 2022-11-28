Hero Cup Teams Revealed By Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald

A total of 18 players have been named for January’s Europe vs GB&I Hero Cup, selected by Europe’s Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald.

Playing Captains Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood are each joined by eight other players, with both sides still to select their final team member.

