Hero Cup Day One Pairings And Match-Ups

Europe’s Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald, along with playing Captains Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari, have announced the pairings for day one’s play at the Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.

The Hero Cup pits ten players from Continental Europe against ten from Great Britain and Ireland, similar to the Seve Trophy that took place eight times between 2000 and 2012.

