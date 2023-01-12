Europe’s Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald, along with playing Captains Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari, have announced the pairings for day one’s play at the Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.

The Hero Cup pits ten players from Continental Europe against ten from Great Britain and Ireland, similar to the Seve Trophy that took place eight times between 2000 and 2012.

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood act as playing captains, with Molinari choosing Nicolai Hojgaard as his partner in the fourth match and Tommy Fleetwood teaming up with Shane Lowry in the opening game.

Nicolai was a late addition to the event, replacing his twin brother Rasmus who withdrew with an injury.

The format for day one is five fourball matches, with five points up for grabs. Day two and three will each see five foursomes games before 10 singles match-ups in Sunday’s final round.

The first group goes out at 11.05am local time on Friday in Abu Dhabi, which is 7.05am in the UK, 2.05am Eastern Time and 11.05pm on Thursday night Pacific Time.

Hero Cup Day One Pairings And Match-Ups

Thomas Pieters & Alex Noren vs Tommy Fleetwood & Shane Lowry

Thomas Detry & Antoine Rozner vs Tyrrell Hatton & Jordan Smith

Victor Perez & Guido Migliozzi vs Callum Shinkwin & Matt Wallace

Francesco Molinari & Nicolai Hojgaard vs Ewen Ferguson & Richard Mansell

Sepp Straka & Adrian Meronk vs Seamus Power & Robert MacIntyre

HERO Cup Schedule

Thursday: five fourball matches

Friday: five foursomes matches

Saturday: five foursomes matches

Sunday: ten singles matches