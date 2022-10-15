Hernandez discusses Verona Clash and his goal vs. Atalanta: “I was knackered”

Ahead of the game against Hellas Verona, AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez spoke about the preparations following the defeat to Chelsea. He also shared his thoughts on the special goal he scored against Atalanta last season.

The Frenchman made his return in the game against Juventus after recovering from a muscle strain and the impact he has is undeniable. Against Verona, they will be looking to put in another strong performance.

Speaking to MilanTV (see video below with subtitles), Hernandez shared his thoughts on the game and also a few other things, such as the Solo goal he scored against Atalanta last season.

On the preparations…

“We are working really well and we have an incredible team. This group is so talented and we’re doing the right things. The focus is back on Serie A and we need to keep going.

There is a Verona clash…

“We have worked hard during the week to be at our best on Sunday evening.”

On his goal vs. Atalanta…

“I scored a wonderful goal against Atalanta after a great run last season. I was absolutely knackered afterwards but incredibly happy to see how wildly the fans celebrated.

What he does in his spare time…

“I like spending time at home with my family and my son. From time to time, I like going to the city center for some shopping. But what I love most is being with my family.”

