Hermannsdottir Named To Top Drawer Soccer Freshman Team – LSU

BATON ROUGE — Freshman Ida Hermannsdottir was named to the 2022 Top Drawer Soccer Freshman Team on Thursday afternoon.

The organization released its postseason awards to wrap up the 2022 season. The Top Drawer Soccer Awards consider conference awards, postseason play, team performance and other factors in recognizing the nation’s best.

The Freshman Teams included the best Eleven teams, in which the Icelandic native earned First-Team honors on the year.

Hermannsdottir finished the 2022 season with seven goals in 19 games played, earning the start in 16 of those matches. The midfielder also tallied two assists, 23 shots, 16 shots on goal and 1,254 minutes on the pitch in her first season with the Tigers.

In addition to the Freshman Teams, other award winners included Stanford’s Freshman of the Year Elise Evans and Notre Dame’s Korbin Albert for Player of the Year.

Full Freshman Of The Year Teams:

First Team

F: Ally Sentnor (North Carolina), Gianna Paul (Alabama), Kat Rader (Duke)

M: Taylor Price (Virginia Tech), Ally Lemos (UCLA), Ida Hermannsdottir (LSU), Pietra Tordin (Princeton)

D: Elise Evans (Stanford), Leah Klenke (Notre Dame), Izzi Stratton (BYU)

GK: Jordan Nytes (Oklahoma State)

Second Team

F: Lumi Kostmayer (Stanford), Maggie Wadsworth (Mississippi State), Alexis Washington (Oklahoma)

M: Natalie Mitchell (Virginia Tech), Caterina Regazzoni (Northwestern), Sofia Cook (UCLA), MAggie Cagle (Virgin)

D: Olivia Curry (Wisconsin), Naya Cardoza (Brown), Tessa Dellarose (North Carolina)

GK: Maria Galley (Xavier)