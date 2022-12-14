Herman, Richardson Honored as “Godmothers” of Volleyball by AVCA

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Former Illinois State Coach and athletics director Linda Herman and current Redbird Executive Associate Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Success Nona Richardson are being honored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association at its 2022 Convention in Omaha, Nebraska, from December 14 to 17.

In Honor of this being the 50th anniversary of the year Title IX was passed into law, the AVCA is recognizing what it is calling the “Godmothers of Volleyball,” as Herman, Richardson and 13 others are expected to attend the convention. The group includes women who have done the heavy lifting across the decades to pave the way regarding Women’s sports and the struggle for access to Collegiate playing opportunities.

The accomplishments of this group are many, and they are significant. These women have impacted the sport in a number of ways including coaching at various levels, serving as volleyball officials, being athletics department executives, and serving on national rules and awards committees.

During the event, the Godmothers will take part in a number of convention activities including panel discussions, receptions, and banquets. They will also be recognized on-court as part of a special presentation during the semifinals of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship.

For more information about the AVCA Convention, click here.

The Redbirds won 117 MVC team titles and 16 conference all-sports championships during Herman’s 30-plus years as an ISU administrator.

Richardson has been at Illinois State since January 2021, spending 30-plus years as an athletics administrator, in addition to time as a Coach at Kentucky and Eastern Michigan after her playing career at Michigan State.

QUOTES

Illinois State Percy Family Hall of Fame Coach and Athletics Director Linda Herman: “Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Title IX is an opportunity to reflect on the growth of Collegiate volleyball at the Final Four from AIAW to NCAA. This recognition of Pioneers is a time to say “thank you” to all the current coaches and administrators who respect our past efforts and Achievements and continue to work to promote volleyball and support our student-athletes with Equitable opportunities and resources. I cherish my Memories and career and am now thrilled to see the high level of skills and coaching. It’s been exhilarating.”

Illinois State Executive Associate Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Success and Former Collegiate Coach and Student-Athlete Nona Richardson: “It is a great Honor to be recognized by the leadership of the AVCA, for those of us who were in the early processes of Title IX becoming law. As a former student-athlete, Coach and current administrator, I live the impact of what the law has provided; that being said, there is still room for growth as we continue to fight for equity.”

Illinois State Athletics Director Kyle Brennan: “Linda and Nona have done so much to further the sport of volleyball at the Collegiate level, and this recognition by the AVCA only validates their years of hard work and dedication,” ISU Director of Athletics Kyle Brennan said. “As coaches and administrators, both Linda and Nona have seen opportunities for women in sports come a long way since the Title IX was passed into law, but they continue to Advocate for student-athletes to this day. We are proud to call them both Redbirds and thank the AVCA for recognizing them as the Pioneers they are at the annual convention.”