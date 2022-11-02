Herm Edwards rejoins ESPN after being fired by ASU football

Herm Edwards has re-joined ESPN as an NFL and college football Analyst six weeks after being fired as the Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach, the network announced Tuesday.

The 68-year-old was let go on Sept. 18 after a loss to Eastern Michigan dropped ASU’s record to 1-2 on the year.

“I’m excited to work at a place that, in my opinion, is the greatest information provider in sports, and to have a role that allows me to give back to fans,” Edwards said in a statement. “I look forward to returning to ESPN where I spent so many wonderful years and established so many Incredible friendships.”

ESPN said Edwards will make his first appearance on a Friday edition of SportsCenter. He is expected to contribute to that show, as well as Get Up, NFL Live and ESPN’s radio offerings.

Edwards worked for ESPN from 2009-17 before landing the Arizona State job in December 2017.

“When Herm left for Arizona State, we said we’d keep a seat open for him,” ESPN vice president of production Seth Markman said in a release. “After all he did for us on the air and behind the scenes, he deserved that. We are thrilled to welcome him back.

“There is no better teammate, and we can’t wait for him to bring his unique coaching perspective and passion for the game back for our viewers.”

Edwards went 26-20 overall and 17-14 in Pac-12 play as ASU’s head coach.

The Sun Devils made three Bowl games in his four full seasons on the job, going 1-2 in those matchups.

Edwards coached more than four years at ASU after taking over for former head Coach Todd Graham, who was fired in 2017.

Edwards had never directed a college program and hadn’t coached since 2008, when he was fired as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.

His only college coaching experience came as a defensive backs coach at San Jose State from 1987-89.

In the NFL, Edwards was head coach for the New York Jets (2001-05) and Chiefs (2006-08). They went 54-74 at those stops before joining ESPN.

Follow @AZSports