Heritage Golf Group expands Westward with the acquisition of three Denver-area properties

Heritage Golf Group continues to live up to its reputation as the fastest-growing management company with its latest round of acquisitions. The operator acquired The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Colorado National Golf Club, and Plum Creek Golf Club for $17 million. All three properties are located near Denver.

“The opportunity to acquire these three exceptional facilities really bolsters our continued growth strategy as we expand geographically,” said Mark Burnett, President and CEO of Heritage Golf Group. “Our future capital investment will further enhance the member and player experience at each property.”

Heritage acquired the courses from Stuart Bruening, who will continue to serve as an Advisor to Heritage during the transition. Bruening acquired the first of those courses, Bear Dance, in 2000.

The par-72, 18-hole course at Bear Dance has spent the past eight years as the top-ranked daily-fee course in the Denver area. The course covers 753 acres, sits at an elevation of 6,800 feet and serves at the home for the Colorado PGA and its Hall of Fame. Features include a state-of-the-art standalone pro shop building that houses an advanced indoor simulator room; practice facilities with a full-size driving range, putting green, Chipping green with practice bunker; a clubhouse with a casual dining room and large, covered outdoor patio as well as a 175-person capacity Ballroom and a snack bar.

Colorado National was designed by renowned architect Jay Morrish and is home to the University of Colorado men’s and women’s golf teams. The course features a double-sided driving range, two putting greens, a chipping green and practice bunker, and a 7,000-square-foot performance center housing an indoor putting/chipping green and four indoor hitting bays. The clubhouse restaurant, The Masters, serves food seven days a week, and the clubhouse itself has a 120-person capacity patio as well as a private dining room for events.

Plum Creek’s par-72, 18-hole course was designed by the legendary Pete Dye in 1984 and hosted a Champions Tour event for many years. It features a full-size driving range, putting green, and chipping green with practice bunker. Capital Improvements such as a new irrigation system and clubhouse are currently being finished with the goal of a December 2022 opening. The clubhouse will serve as home for a new bar and grill as well as indoor/outdoor patio seating and a pro shop.