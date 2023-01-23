Here’s Why Wilson Brought Back A 67-Year-Old Name For Its Latest Line Of Golf Clubs

Wilson Golf is bringing back a name that’s almost 70 years old for its newest line of golf clubs, … [+] leaning on its history as the “original golf brand.” Wilson Golf

Wilson Sporting Goods is turning back the clock with its latest line of golf clubs, bringing back a name that changed the game almost 70 years ago.

Leaning on its history as the “original golf brand,” Wilson is re-launching its Dynapower franchise – with a complete equipment line that includes adjustable drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons.

Back in 1956, the original Dynapower line of Irons revolutionized weight distribution in golf clubs with a patented bore-through hosel design, an innovation in which weight was drilled out of the hosel and redistributed directly behind the hitting area for more power. Wilson’s latest line builds on the same weighting concept, using AI modeling and analysis to identify ideal variable thickness for each section of the clubface. For Wilson, recently recognized as one of the National Golf Foundation’s Top 100 businesses in golf, it was the perfect opportunity to revisit the Dynapower branding.

“As we were developing this new series of distance-focused products for 2023, we were prepared to re-enter the adjustable driver category with truly innovative solutions, as well as launch a powerful new set of irons. This family of products truly represented the start of something,” said Wilson Golf President Tim Clarke. “When we considered naming for these products, we thought it was time to bring back a name that resembled power, and something that was synonymous with groundbreaking. This family of Irons and Woods lives up to that heritage.”

The new Dynapower line from Wilson includes adjustable drivers, fairway woods and hybrids as well … [+] irons. They’ll be available for pre-order beginning Feb. 22, 2023. Wilson Golf

Wilson is among the golf companies who have enjoyed a resurgence during the pandemic, as the past three years have seen a rise in play and participation, including more than nine million beginners getting out on the golf course for the first time.

“Like most brands, we’ve definitely enjoyed the momentum of the sport over the past few years,” said Clarke, who is in his third decade at Wilson, having started his career with the company as a regional sales manager in 1997. Some of the supply chain issues the industry experienced drove a change in consumer behavior, as they increasingly looked at alternative solutions to meet their product needs. This change in Mindset drove a heavy trial of our award-winning premium golf products, and we’re happy to say that resulted in increased Popularity and sales.”

As the new Dynapower line readies for pre-orders starting next month, Clarke said there’s never been a better time to be driving growth at Wilson – no golf pun intended. Especially as more people pick up golf or return to the game, many of them eminently familiar with the Wilson name and product quality from other sports they play.

The adjustable Dynapower driver, which retails for $499, features carbon panels on the crown and … [+] Sole to help produce a lower spinning, mid-launch ball flight. Wilson Golf

“We’re the top equipment brand across all sports – such as tennis, baseball, football, basketball and more. Our entire organization believes that we can accomplish the same in golf,” Clarke added.

“It’s been a consistent trend that athletes across the board are flocking to the game of golf. These Athletes may trust Wilson from other equipment or product offerings they’ve played with before, so it’s no surprise that our golf equipment delivers that same excellence.”