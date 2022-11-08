Here’s Why There Are No NBA Games Being Played Today

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 31: The NBA logo is pictured on a Wilson brand basketball during the game between the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers at Little Caesars Arena on March 31, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

After all 30 teams played games Monday, the NBA is shifting its focus away from the court this Election Day.

Fans may have noticed that no games are being played Tuesday as the league attempts to do what it can to help encourage fans to utilize their vote.

In a statement from the NBA:

The scheduling decision came out of the NBA family’s focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement and encouraging fans to make a plan to vote during midterm elections.

Instead of games, the Association is rolling out a ton of content on the importance of voting and educating oneself on the issues we face in everyday life.

The league’s official website also includes information on local polling places, as well as a link to find the topics fans will be voting on in this election.

Games will pick right back up on Wednesday as 13 matchups tip-off throughout the night. Including Battles for New York and LA between the Knicks and Nets, and Lakers and Clippers.