Here’s Why There Are No NBA Games Being Played Today

NBA logo Wilson brand basketball

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 31: The NBA logo is pictured on a Wilson brand basketball during the game between the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers at Little Caesars Arena on March 31, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

After all 30 teams played games Monday, the NBA is shifting its focus away from the court this Election Day.

Fans may have noticed that no games are being played Tuesday as the league attempts to do what it can to help encourage fans to utilize their vote.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button