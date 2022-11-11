Here’s why the Ramsdell is seeking African American artists

Any African American artists working in any visual arts media is encouraged to submit works to be considered as part of the center’s 2023 exhibition of contemporary African American art. This exhibition will feature works by contemporary African American artists who are from, or currently reside in, rural Michigan and will open the month-long Celebration of Black History Month at the Ramsdell called: “Journey of Discovery: Honoring the contributions of African Americans in rural Michigan.”

The art exhibition will be on display in the Ramsdell Center’s Hardy Hall Gallery from Jan. 25 through Feb. 25. There will be an opening reception from 5 to 7 pm on Feb. 4. Artists will retain 70% of gallery sales.

This activity is supported by the Michigan Arts and Culture Council and in part by the National Endowment for the Arts. This project is funded in part by Michigan Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Guidelines and eligibility:

Application deadline: Nov. 30.

Artists who identify as persons of African American heritage.

African American artists who are from, or currently reside in, rural Michigan. A rural area is defined as having a population of 50,000 or less.

Artists are responsible for transporting accepted works to the Ramsdell by Jan. 11. Artists are encouraged to contact the Ramsdell at [email protected]

After gathering the materials outlined in this information packet, artists can apply by clicking the link found at RamsdellTheatre.org/art.

For more information or questions regarding auditions, contact Xavier Verna at 231-398-9770 or email [email protected]