Here’s why Tennessee football should be quiet on signing day

What used to be exclusively called National Signing Day arrives Wednesday. But don’t be surprised if Tennessee football doesn’t sign a single player.

The Vols did good work during the early signing period in December, which has taken over as the primary signing period. And they added more key players via the transfer portal.

Here’s why this should be a quiet signing period for Tennessee.

Tennessee already signed a full class

Tennessee’s 2023 signing class already includes 26 players from the early signing period, including 25 high school players and one junior college transfer. That’s more than enough.

In past years, classes were limited to 25 players. But that cap was eliminated by the NCAA in 2022 to help teams rebuild their roster if they lost a lot of players in the transfer portal.

Vols could add players later, if they want

This signing period opens Wednesday and closes April 1, so Tennessee could ink a high school player or junior college transfer.

But with a full class already signed, it’s more likely the Vols would add players through the transfer portal to fill immediate needs following spring practice.

The Orange and White spring game will be April 15. The Portal re-opens April 15-30.

It’s a top 10 class and should stay there

Tennessee’s 2023 class is ranked No. 8 by 247Sports Composite, ahead of No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 10 Oregon, No. 11 Clemson and No. 12 Florida.

Expect the Vols to remain in the top 10 for the first time since 2015 because there are very few players left on the board to shift the 2023 rankings dramatically. Only five of the top 100 players have not signed.

Signees are already on campus

The 2023 class is old news in terms of recruiting. More than a dozen signees took part in Orange Bowl practices, and 20 of them are already enrolled for the spring semester.

They are participating in winter workouts and will practice in the spring.

Highest ranked players on the field in spring

Four Tennessee signees are ranked in the top 100 nationally, and they’re all enrolled. That means fans will get to see them in the spring game at Neyland Stadium.

Five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava (No. 3 by 247Sports composite) is the gem of the class. But defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs (No. 56), wide receiver Nathan Leacock (No. 73) and edge rusher Caleb Herring (No. 84) are highly touted, as well.

Of course, Recruit rankings don’t matter once practice begins. So don’t be surprised if a lower-rated player flashes in spring because they often do.

Top in-state players coming to Rocky Top

In case you forgot since December, the 2023 class had a distinct in-state flavor.

The Vols added eight high school players from Tennessee: Offensive lineman Ayden Bussell (Mount Juliet), running back DeSean Bishop (Karns), wide receiver Nathan Spillman (Lipscomb Academy), defensive lineman Trevor Duncan (Knox Catholic), defensive lineman Nathan Robinson ( Greenbrier), edge rusher Caleb Herring (Riverdale), linebacker Arion Carter (Smyrna) and placekicker Max Gilbert (Lausanne).

Herring and Carter were the top two prospects in Tennessee. Herring is the younger brother of Tennessee linebacker Elijah Herring, a 2022 signee. Spillman is the older brother of Lipscomb linebacker Edwin Spillman, the No. 1 Recruit in Tennessee in the 2024 class.

Transfers are here, but don’t count in class

Only high school players and junior college transfers count as members of the 2023 class, which is reflected in rankings by recruiting sites.

But new players are new players, regardless of how they joined the team.

Tennessee added eight players via the transfer portal: Offensive tackle John Campbell (Miami), Offensive lineman Andrej Karic (Texas), tight end McCallan Castles (UC-Davis), wide receiver Dont’e Thornton (Oregon), defensive lineman Omarr Norman- Lott (Arizona State), linebacker Keenan Pili (BYU), cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally (BYU) and placekicker Charles Campbell (Indiana).

