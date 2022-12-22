Here’s Who’s Heading to Vegas for the NFL Pro Bowl Games
The NFL Pro Bowl as we know it might be gone, but there will be a revamped version of the annual All-Star event in Las Vegas this February, and we now know who will be playing in the new Pro Bowl Games.
Remember, injuries, and Super Bowl Appearances will cause a handful of players to withdraw from the games, so these rosters aren’t final by any means, but here’s who’s going as of this evening.
While there will be no Chicago Bears at the event as of now, there are a couple former Bears making their way to Vegas including Khalil Mack and Roquan Smith.
Quarterbacks
Unfortunately for Bears fans, we won’t see Justin Fields in this year’s Pro Bowl Games unless there’s an injury designation or Jalen Hurts and the Eagles make it to the Super Bowl? Even then, there’s no guarantee. Oh well, next year will be Fields’ year.
AFC
- Josh Allen (BUF)
- Patrick Mahomes (KC)
- Joe Burrow (CIN)
NFC
- Jalen Hurts (PHI)
- Geno Smith (SEA)
- Kirk Cousins (MIN)
Running Backs
All three running backs for the NFC come from the NFC East this season while Nick Chubb, Josh Jacobs, and Derrick Henry represent the AFC.
AFC
- Nick Chubb (CLE)
- Josh Jacobs (LV)
- Derrick Henry (TEN)
NFC
- Saquon Barkley (NYG)
- Tony Pollard (DAL)
- Miles Sanders (PHI)
Fullbacks
Patrick Ricard from the Ravens and San Francisco’s Justin Juszczyk are the Lone fullback representatives from each conference this year.
AFC
NFC
Wide Receivers
Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson lead the way for the AFC and NFC’s best pass catchers this season.
AFC
- Tyreek Hill (MIA)
- Stefon Diggs (BUF)
- Davante Adams (LV)
- Ja’Marr Chase (CIN)
NFC
- Justin Jefferson (MIN)
- AJ Brown (PHI)
- Cedee Lamb (DAL)
- Terry McLaurin (WAS)
Tight Ends
No surprises in the AFC at the tight end position, but remember when the Vikings gave up almost nothing for a Pro Bowl tight end before the trade deadline?
AFC
- Travis Kelce (KC)
- Marc Andrews (BAL)
NFC
- George Kittle (SF)
- TJ Hockenson (MIN)
Offensive Lineman
Along the Offensive line we have three tackles, three guards, and two centers listed in that order for the AFC and NFC teams.
AFC
- Laremy Tunsil (HOU)
- Terron Armstead (MIA)
- Orlando Brown (KC)
- Joel Bottino (CLE)
- Quentin Nelson (IND)
- Joe Thuney (KC)
- Creed Humphrey (KC)
- Mitch Morse (BUF)
NFC
- Trent Williams (SF)
- Lane Johnson (PHI)
- Tristan Wirffs (TB)
- Zack Martin (DL)
- Landon Dickerson (PHI)
- Chris Lindstrom (ATL)
- Jason Kelce (PHI)
- Frank Ragnow (DET)
Interior Defensive Lineman
The Big Apple was represented well on both sides of the interior defensive lineman group.
AFC
- Chris Jones (KC)
- Quennen Williams (NYJ)
- Jeffery Simmons (TEN)
NFC
- Aaron Donald (LAR)
- Jonathan Allen (WAS)
- Dexter Lawrence (NYG)
Defensive Ends
Myles Garrett made the cut, which makes me wonder if they’ll have a whack-a-mole with your helmet style event for this group.
AFC
- Myles Garrett (CLE)
- Max Crosby (LV)
- Trey Hendrickson (CIN)
NFC
- Nick Bosa (SF)
- Brian Burns (CAR)
- Demarcus Lawrence (DAL)
Outside Linebackers
Old friend alert! Nice to see Khalil Mack getting the nod for the AFC this year.
AFC
- Matt Judon (NE)
- Khalil Mack (LAC)
- TJ Watt (PIT)
NFC
- Micah Parsons (DAL)
- Za’Darius Smith (MIN)
- Hasson Reddick (PHI)
Interior Linebackers
Another old friend alert as Roquan Smith makes it on the AFC side for the inside linebackers group.
AFC
- Roquan Smith (BAL)
- CJ Mosely (NYJ)
NFC
- Fred Warner (SF)
- Demario Davis (NO)
Cornerbacks
The youth movement on the AFC side led by Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner is awesome.
AFC
- Sauce Gardner (NYJ)
- Pat Surtain II (DEN)
- Marlon Humphrey (BAL)
- Xavien Howard (MIA)
NFC
- Darius Slay (PHI)
- Trevon Diggs (DAL)
- Tarik Woolen (SEA)
- Jaire Alexander (GB)
Safeties
One free safety and two strong safeties for each conference this season, listed in that order.
AFC
- Minkah Fitzpatrick (PIT)
- Derwin James (LAC)
- Jordan Poyer (BUF)
NFC
- Quandre Diggs (SEA)
- Budda Baker (AZ)
- Talanoa Hufanga (SF)
Kickers
AFC
NFC
Punters
AFC
NFC
Special Teamers
AFC
- Morgan Cox (TEN)
- Devin Duvernay (BAL)
- Justin Hardee (NYJ)
NFC
- Andrew Depaola (MIN)
- Kavonte Turpin (DAL)
- Jeremy Reaves (WAS)