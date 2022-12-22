Here’s Who’s Heading to Vegas for the NFL Pro Bowl Games

The NFL Pro Bowl as we know it might be gone, but there will be a revamped version of the annual All-Star event in Las Vegas this February, and we now know who will be playing in the new Pro Bowl Games.

Remember, injuries, and Super Bowl Appearances will cause a handful of players to withdraw from the games, so these rosters aren’t final by any means, but here’s who’s going as of this evening.

While there will be no Chicago Bears at the event as of now, there are a couple former Bears making their way to Vegas including Khalil Mack and Roquan Smith.

Quarterbacks

Unfortunately for Bears fans, we won’t see Justin Fields in this year’s Pro Bowl Games unless there’s an injury designation or Jalen Hurts and the Eagles make it to the Super Bowl? Even then, there’s no guarantee. Oh well, next year will be Fields’ year.

AFC

Josh Allen (BUF)

Patrick Mahomes (KC)

Joe Burrow (CIN)

NFC

Jalen Hurts (PHI)

Geno Smith (SEA)

Kirk Cousins ​​(MIN)

Running Backs

All three running backs for the NFC come from the NFC East this season while Nick Chubb, Josh Jacobs, and Derrick Henry represent the AFC.

AFC

Nick Chubb (CLE)

Josh Jacobs (LV)

Derrick Henry (TEN)

NFC

Saquon Barkley (NYG)

Tony Pollard (DAL)

Miles Sanders (PHI)

Fullbacks

Patrick Ricard from the Ravens and San Francisco’s Justin Juszczyk are the Lone fullback representatives from each conference this year.

AFC

NFC

Wide Receivers

Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson lead the way for the AFC and NFC’s best pass catchers this season.

AFC

Tyreek Hill (MIA)

Stefon Diggs (BUF)

Davante Adams (LV)

Ja’Marr Chase (CIN)

NFC

Justin Jefferson (MIN)

AJ Brown (PHI)

Cedee Lamb (DAL)

Terry McLaurin (WAS)

Tight Ends

No surprises in the AFC at the tight end position, but remember when the Vikings gave up almost nothing for a Pro Bowl tight end before the trade deadline?

AFC

Travis Kelce (KC)

Marc Andrews (BAL)

NFC

George Kittle (SF)

TJ Hockenson (MIN)

Offensive Lineman

Along the Offensive line we have three tackles, three guards, and two centers listed in that order for the AFC and NFC teams.

AFC

Laremy Tunsil (HOU)

Terron Armstead (MIA)

Orlando Brown (KC)

Joel Bottino (CLE)

Quentin Nelson (IND)

Joe Thuney (KC)

Creed Humphrey (KC)

Mitch Morse (BUF)

NFC

Trent Williams (SF)

Lane Johnson (PHI)

Tristan Wirffs (TB)

Zack Martin (DL)

Landon Dickerson (PHI)

Chris Lindstrom (ATL)

Jason Kelce (PHI)

Frank Ragnow (DET)

Interior Defensive Lineman

The Big Apple was represented well on both sides of the interior defensive lineman group.

AFC

Chris Jones (KC)

Quennen Williams (NYJ)

Jeffery Simmons (TEN)

NFC

Aaron Donald (LAR)

Jonathan Allen (WAS)

Dexter Lawrence (NYG)

Defensive Ends

Myles Garrett made the cut, which makes me wonder if they’ll have a whack-a-mole with your helmet style event for this group.

AFC

Myles Garrett (CLE)

Max Crosby (LV)

Trey Hendrickson (CIN)

NFC

Nick Bosa (SF)

Brian Burns (CAR)

Demarcus Lawrence (DAL)

Outside Linebackers

Old friend alert! Nice to see Khalil Mack getting the nod for the AFC this year.

AFC

Matt Judon (NE)

Khalil Mack (LAC)

TJ Watt (PIT)

NFC

Micah Parsons (DAL)

Za’Darius Smith (MIN)

Hasson Reddick (PHI)

Interior Linebackers

Another old friend alert as Roquan Smith makes it on the AFC side for the inside linebackers group.

AFC

Roquan Smith (BAL)

CJ Mosely (NYJ)

NFC

Fred Warner (SF)

Demario Davis (NO)

Cornerbacks

The youth movement on the AFC side led by Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner is awesome.

AFC

Sauce Gardner (NYJ)

Pat Surtain II (DEN)

Marlon Humphrey (BAL)

Xavien Howard (MIA)

NFC

Darius Slay (PHI)

Trevon Diggs (DAL)

Tarik Woolen (SEA)

Jaire Alexander (GB)

Safeties

One free safety and two strong safeties for each conference this season, listed in that order.

AFC

Minkah Fitzpatrick (PIT)

Derwin James (LAC)

Jordan Poyer (BUF)

NFC

Quandre Diggs (SEA)

Budda Baker (AZ)

Talanoa Hufanga (SF)

Kickers

AFC

NFC

Punters

AFC

NFC

Special Teamers

AFC

Morgan Cox (TEN)

Devin Duvernay (BAL)

Justin Hardee (NYJ)

NFC