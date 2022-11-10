Here’s who won Wednesday’s girls volleyball semifinals

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Division I Semifinal

North Kingstown 3, Portsmouth 1 (25-17, 23-25, 27-25, 26-24): Tessa Lafreniere had 13 kills, 7 digs and 2 blocks; Ella Mack had 6 digs, 28 assists, 1 ace and Mackenzie Lonergan had 9 kills, 11 digs and 1 block for the Skippers. Portsmouth’s Caitlin Mediate had 2 aces, 2 kills, 19 digs and 24 assists and Morgan Casey had 16 kills and 1 dig in the loss.

Division II Semi-Final

East Providence 3, Cumberland 0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-22): Keira Mullen had 9 Kills and 4 blocks and Townies teammate Brookelyn Feola had 7 kills, 12 digs and 3 aces as East Providence wins the Division II semifinals and now awaits the Winner of Chariho vs. Middletown, who plays Thursday night. The Championship match is set for Saturday afternoon at RIC.

Division III Semifinal

Central Falls 3, Scituate 0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-23): The Sterling play of Joana Rodriguez (12 kills, 5 aces) helped lift the Warriors to a win over the Spartans in the Division III semifinal. Faith Wolfenden recorded 8 kills and 3 blocks for Scituate, who finished 14-4 in Division III.

Division IV Semifinalp

Hope 3, Mount Pleasant 2 (18-25, 26-24, 14-25, 25-19, 15-10): Nany Contreras posted 11 kills which helped pave the way for the Blue Wave to slip past the Kilties in the Division IV playoff semifinal.

PCD 3, Davies 0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-11) Ama Koran had 5 kills and 5 aces and teammate Lana Kooloian recorded 10 aces as the Knights defeated the Patriots in the Division IV playoff semifinal. PCD moves on to the Championship match on Saturday Morning.

Thursday’s high school schedule

FOOTBALL

Division II

Barrington vs. Mount Pleasant at Conley Stadium, 6 p.m

Nonleague

Chariho vs. Shea at Max Read Field, 5 p.m

Burrillville vs. South Kingstown at Curtis Corner Middle School, 6 p.m

Coventry at Mt. Hope, 6 p.m

NS/MSC at Narragansett, 6 p.m

Toll Gate at Johnston, 6 p.m

Tiverton at North Providence, 7 p.m

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Division II Semi-Final

Middletown at Chariho, 6 p.m

Division III Semifinal

Narragansett at Bay View, 7 p.m

