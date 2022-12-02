Here’s where to watch Saturday’s USA World Cup soccer

If you are looking to join other fans in watching the US Men’s National Team take on the Netherlands in World Cup action Saturday, you are not alone.

But you and scores of other enthusiasts may end up looking for a place to watch.

As of Wednesday, several Cape Cod pub owners were struggling to see if they could schedule the extra staff needed to open early (the US plays at 10 am) for the game and serve the crowd usually drawn by the World Cup action.

DJ’s Family Sports Pub, 165 Yarmouth Road, Hyannis, 508-775-9464

At DJ’s Family Sports Pub on Yarmouth Road in Hyannis, co-owner Eithne Carlin said her family-run, family-oriented sports bar will show all the games.

“We’ll be here at 10 Saturday and the doors will be open for anyone who wants to watch the game, but we’ll start serving as usual at 11:30 am”

Carlin says her restaurant has been following sports for 17 years with its 400,000 TVs.

“The years part is true,” she said, “but the 400,000 TVs is just my Irish humor.”

In Hyannis each Booth has its own, individually controlled TV, and the family’s Falmouth location, on Main Street, also has about 20 TVs, although not at the tables.

