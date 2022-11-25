Here’s where to find Bloomington area boys’ basketball on the radio

Here is a compiled list of area high school basketball games that will be broadcast by Bloomington area radio stations WGCL (1370 AM/98.7 FM); WCLS (97.7 FM); WVNI (95.1 FM). Schedules are subject to change. Game times are 7:30 pm unless noted:

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Boys: Bloomington North at Bedford North Lawrence, WVNI

Boys: Bloomington South at Edgewood, WGCL, WCLS

Friday, Dec. 2

Boys: Bedford North Lawrence at Bloomington South, WVNI

Boys: Center Grove at Bloomington North, WGCL

Boys: Indian Creek at Owen Valley, WCLS

Friday, Dec. 9

Boys: Mooresville at Bloomington North, WVNI

Boys: Southport at Bloomington South, WGCL

Boys: South Vermillion at Edgewood, WCLS

Saturday, Dec. 10

Boys: Bloomfield at Edgewood, WCLS

Boys: Bloomington North vs. Fishers at Southport, WVNI (5:!5 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 16

Boys: Southport at Bloomington North, WGCL, WVNI

Saturday, Dec. 17

Boys: Edgewood at Sullivan, WCLS

Boys: Floyd Central at Bloomington South, WGCL, WVNI

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Boys: Rock Creek Academy at Bloomington South, WGCL, WVNI

Friday, Jan. 6

Boys: Bloomington North at Bloomington South, WGCL, WVNI

Boys: Cloverdale at Owen Valley, WCLS

Saturday, Jan. 7

Boys: Northview at Owen Valley, WCLS

Boys: Seymour at Bloomington South, WVNI

Friday, Jan. 13

Boys: Columbus East at Bloomington South, WVNI

Boys: Martinsville at Bloomington North, WGCL

Girls: Owen Valley at Edgewood, WCLS (6 p.m.)

Boys: Owen Valley at Edgewood, WCLS

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Boys: White River Valley at Owen Valley, WCLS

Friday, Jan. 20

Boys: Castle at Bloomington South, WGCL, WVNI (8 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 21

Boys: Linton at Owen Valley, WCLS

Friday, Jan. 27

Boys: West Vigo at Edgewood, WCLS

Saturday, Jan. 28

Boys: Columbus East at Bloomington North, WGCL

Boys: Silver Creek at Bloomington South, WVNI

Boys: Southmont at Owen Valley, WCLS

Thursday, Feb. 2

Boys: Edgewood at Bloomington North, WGCL, WVNI

Friday, Feb. 10

Boys: Columbus North at Bloomington South, WGCL, WVNI

Saturday, Feb. 11

Boys: Edgewood at Orleans, WCLS

Friday, Feb. 17

Boys: Bloomington North at Columbus North, WGCL, WVNI

Boys: South Putnam at Owen Valley, WCLS

Saturday, Feb. 18

Boys: Floyd Central at Bloomington North, WVNI

Boys: Owen Valley at Greencastle, WCLS

Thursday, Feb. 23

Boys: Eastern Greene at Edgewood, WCLS

Boys: Northview at Bloomington South, WGCL, WVNI

Contact Jim Gordillo at [email protected] or 812-331-4381 and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.