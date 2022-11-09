Here’s Where Marcus Smart Lands On NBA’s First DPOY Ladder of 2022-23 Season

Marcus Smart made history last season and could do the same in 2023.

The scrappy Boston Celtics point guard — who has made a name for himself based on his intense defensive play — received some well-deserved recognition and became the first guard since Gary Payton to take home the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2021-22 season.

Smart unsurprisingly hasn’t slowed down to open the 2022-23 campaign. The 28-year-old has been the anchor for the Boston defense. Although the Celtics haven’t been as expected as a team defensively — probably because of the absence of Robert Williams — Smart still has looked impressive.

