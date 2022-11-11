Here’s Where Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Landed On NBA’s Latest MVP Ladder

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum is on a special roll right now.

The 24-year-old has led the way for Boston to open the 2022-23 campaign and has been off to his best start to a season in his young career.

Through 11 games the three-time All-Star is averaging a career-best 31.2 points per game to go along with 6.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. The reason why he has been so successful is his increased efficiency to open the new season.

Tatum is shooting a career-high 60.2% on two-point shots so far this season to go along with a career-best 87.5% from the free throw line. His three-point percentage also has taken a major jump from last season and sits at 37.9% on a career-high 9.4 attempts per game.

His impressive play certainly has been noticed — especially with the Celtics winning each of their last four games and sitting at 8-3 — and the NBA placed him at No. 3 is their latest edition of the MVP ladder.

Tatum jumped up four spots from last week’s ladder and now sits just behind Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic. If he is able to keep up this level of play and the Celtics nab potentially the top spot in the Eastern Conference, there is a real possibility that Tatum takes home the league honor this season.

If you are a betting person, buy now on the odds before they change.

