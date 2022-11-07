Here’s what’s trending in winter golf fashion

The holidays can be a very stressful time when it comes to shopping for everyone on your list. Golfweek has rounded up some of the top trending Styles in winter golf fashion.

Whether you are shopping for friends, family or yourself we have got you covered with items from all your favorite brands. It doesn’t matter if you are shopping for a beginner or advanced player, good style doesn’t need a handicap.

In case you missed it, catch up with Golfweek’s first holiday gift guide for 2022. Check back through November and December as we break down all the best holiday gifts for golfers.

Adidas Statement Full-Zip Vest ($110)

Adidas Statement Full-Zip Vest

Adidas Statement Full-Zip Vest – $110. (adidas)

Price: $110

The Adidas Statement Full-Zip Vest is hooded and allows for your arms to swing freely on the course. Easy to layer and provides warmth with polar fleece and water-repellent shell.

Chervò Walda Beanie ($77)

Chervò Walda Beanie

Chervò Walda Beanie – $77. (Chervò)

Price: $77

The Chervò Walda Beanie comes in Arctic wolf or black. This Beanie is constructed with Viscose and polyamide Blend of yarn that provides extreme Softness and warmth.

FootJoy HydroLite Rain Pants ($135)

FootJoy HydroLite Rain Pants

FootJoy HydroLite Rain Pants – $135. (FootJoy)

Price: $135

FootJoy HydroLite Rain Pants are lightweight, windproof, waterproof and quiet with their Sta-Dry system. The gripper waistband and extra 5″ inseam, makes them easy to alter to fit everyone.

Greyson Clothiers Koko Hoodie ($295)

Greyson Clothiers Size Hoodie

Greyson Clothiers Koko Hoodie – $295. (Greyson Clothiers)

Price: $295

Greyson Clothiers Koko Hoodie is a warm cashmere-blend layering piece. The neckline without strings keeps this look elevated and great for golf, holiday events or any outing.

Greyson Scarlett Full Body Hoodie ($298)

Greyson Scarlett Full Hoodie

Greyson Scarlett Koko Hoodie – $298. (Greyson Clothiers)

Price: $298

Greyson Scarlett Koko Hoodie is a great Women’s staple for the winter months. The cashmere-blend is soft and minimalistic with a ribbed hem for a more feminine style. The Hoodie is available in 11 colors.

Puma Golf 101 Golf Pants ($90)

Puma Golf 101 Golf Pants

Puma Golf 101 Golf Pants – $90. (Puma Golf)

Price: $90

The Puma Golf 101 golf pants come in three different inseams and five colors. The 101 pants have five pockets, a 4-way stretch fabric and a hidden zip pocket.

TravisMathew Interlude Puffer Jacket ($165)

TravisMathew Interlude Puffer Jacket

TravisMathew Interlude Puffer Jacket – $165. (Travis Mathew)

Price: $164.95

The Travis Mathew Interlude Puffer Jacket is perfect for playing in colder climates. This jacket comes in three colors and is a full-zip, quilted puffer jacket with micro rip-stop fabrication. It’s durable for inclement weather and flexible and lightweight with a 4-way stretch to play in.

TravisMathew Mont Blanc Puffer Jacket ($170)

TravisMathew Mont Blanc Puffer Jacket

TravisMathew Mont Blanc Puffer Jacket – $170. (Travis Mathew)

Price: $170

The Travis Mathew Mont Blanc Puffer Jacket is a great layer piece during the winter months. It is satin-lined and has satin trim details with both interior and exterior pockets. Keeps the body warm and insulated with an oversized quilting effect.

Whoop 4.0 (Starting at $30 a month)

Whoop 4.0

Whoop 4.0 – From $30/month (Whoop)

Price: From $30/month

The Whoop 4.0 is a wearable device that monitors your strain, sleep, recovery, skin temperature, blood oxygen and more. It is waterproof and can be worn non-stop while keeping track of your health, data, and metrics. The wearable comes in a variety of finishes and Bands and is a monthly subscription product that comes with an app to access the data the band collects.

