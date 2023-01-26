Here’s What’s Going on in Indian Country, Jan. 27 — Feb. 2

Details By Native News Online Staff

January 26, 2023

This week and next, there’s an abundance of Indigenous film, storytelling, art, games and Native humor happening in Indian Country.

For starters, multi-disciplinary Indigenous artist Gregg Deal curates a special exhibition of contemporary Native American artists and performs “The Punk Pan-Indian Romantic Comedy” at the Longmont Museum in Colorado. Plus, there are Native games to be played and watched in DC, New York and New Hampshire.

Here is Native News Online’s Weekly round-up of arts, culture and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Feature Film Friday: “Native America”

Friday, Jan. 27, 3:00 pm — 5:00 pm

Lake Forest, IL

At the intersection of modern scholarship and Native knowledge is a new vision of the Americas and the people who built it. Rated R. This event is part of Native Voices, the community-wide initiative to illuminate the historic legacy, current lives, and ongoing contributions of Native Americans in Lake Forest and Lake Count

History is Fun: Native American Storytelling

Saturday, Jan. 28, 1:00 pm — 3:00 pm

Rankin, PA

I joined Miguel Sague Jr. of the Taino Nation and board member of the Council of Three Rivers American Indian Center for an afternoon of Storytelling and learning. This event will require a reservation because each child registered will leave with a book for their age group.

Winter Blast: A Day of Indigenous Games

Saturday, Jan. 28, 11:00 am — 4:00 pm

New York, NY

Warm up on a cold winter’s day playing Native games from across the Western Hemisphere. Try your hand at Inuit yo-yo, ring and pin, Hawaiian chess, hoop throwing, and more.

Winter Blast: A Day of Indigenous Games

Saturday, Jan. 28, 10:00 am — 4:30 pm

Washington, DC

Games can be fun as well as teach important life skills. Jeremy Red Eagle (Sisseton Wahpeton) from the International Traditional Games Society, Julia Garcia (Aymara), and members of the Native Hawaiian school Hālau O’Aulani, share Indigenous games from the Great Plains, Bolivia, and Hawai’i.

How Tribal Nations Can Lead the Way to a Renewable Energy Future

Friday, Jan. 27, 4:00 pm — 5:00 pm

Minneapolis, MN

Join for a conversation between Solar Bear founder and CEO Robert “Bob” Blake and Indigenous Energy Initiative founder Chéri Smith on the different ways tribal nations can lead and benefit from Pursuing renewable energy as an economic and environmental driver for their community and the wider world.

Abenaki Snow Snake Games

Saturday, Jan. 28, 10:00 am — Noon

Keene, NH

For more than a thousand years, when winter blanketed the land, indigenous people engaged in snow snake games. The games are making a comeback and you’re invited to join in the festivities taking place on Saturday, February 11, at the Millet Green in Alstead. The games begin with a Sacred fire, a smudging/blessing and a good native yell to cheer on the competitors.

In preparation for the games, I joined Chief and Elder Paul (Gwilawato) Bunnell, Tribal Genealogist, at the Monadnock Food Coop on January 28th from 10am-12 noon, to learn about the rich Abenaki culture while crafting a snow snake. This special workshop is Hosted by The Monadnock Co-op, Ko’askek (Co’wasuck) Traditional Band of the Sovereign Abenaki Nation, and The Sustainability Project. Materials and light refreshments will be provided.

Virtual Zoom Tour: Thaw Collection of American Indian Art

Tuesday, Jan 31, 2:00 pm — 2:30 pm

Zoom

Fenimore Art Museum’s Thaw Collection of American Indian Art showcases incredible examples of Native American artistry, craftsmanship, and ingenuity from across North America. Basketry, masks, weapons, clothing, ceramics, weavings, and much more spanning dozens of cultures and hundreds of years is Featured in our Thaw Gallery. Join Assistant Curator Julia Madore on a special virtual Zoom tour of this stunning and important collection, followed by a live question and answer session.

Duality: Contemporary Works by Indigenous Artists

Saturday, Jan. 27 — May 23

Longmont, CO

The Longmont Museum is excited to welcome nationally-recognized activist and artist Gregg Deal (Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe) as guest curator of a new contemporary Native American art exhibition presenting the work of locally and nationally-known Indigenous American artists.

Duality: Contemporary Works by Indigenous Artists showcases unique and Authentic artists who highlight the Resurgence of contemporary art for Native people in recent years, including Virgil Ortiz, Nicholas Galanin, JayCee Beyale, Danielle SeeWalker, Cannupa Hanska Luger, Natani Notah, April Holder, Gregg Deal, Chelsea Kaiah, and Steven Yazzie.

Art Featured in the show includes paintings, ceramics, sculpture, beadwork, video, and more.

Deal is a multi-disciplinary artist, activist, and “disruptor” whose work is informed by his Native identity. His art includes exhaustive critiques of American society, politics, popular culture, and history.

A major goal of the exhibition is to remind people that Native Americans exist in present-day society and that they are participants in the contemporary art world. According to Deal, visitors will see something different than what they have come to expect from Native American art.

The Punk Pan-Indian Romantic Comedy

Thursday, Feb. 2, 7:00 p.m

Longmont, CO

A music-themed talk and performance piece by Indigenous artist, activist and curator of the Museum’s Duality exhibition Gregg Deal. Focused on the music that has moved him throughout his life, Gregg delivers stories and anecdotes that follow a timeline of struggle, survival, and ultimately healing through the power of music. At times upsetting, dramatic and funny, the performance traces how music has affected Gregg’s life from his earliest memories to the present.

Gregg Deal (Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe) is a multi-disciplinary artist, activist, and “disruptor.” His work is informed by his Native identity and includes exhaustive critiques of American society, politics, popular culture and history. Through paintings, murals, performance work, filmmaking, spoken word, and more, Deal invites the viewer to confront these issues both in the present and the past tense.

