Here’s what you should know about Providence basketball vs. Marquette

Providence (9-3, 1-0 Big East) continues Big East play by welcoming the Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 1-0 Big East) to town for a 7 pm tip at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Here’s what to know about the Tuesday night matchup.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: TV: CBS Sports Network; Radio: WPRO: 630 AM/99.7 FM

Providence guard Devin Carter (22) celebrates after sinking a shot against Seton Hall in their game last week. On Tuesday, Carter and the Friars will host Marquette.

BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays the Golden Eagles after Bryce Hopkins scored 24 points in Providence’s 71-67 win over the Seton Hall Pirates. The Friars are 7-0 on their home court. Providence is third in the Big East with 40.7 points per game in the paint led by Ed Croswell averaging 10.5. … The Golden Eagles are 1-0 in conference play. Marquette is sixth in the Big East, allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting. The Friars and Golden Eagles match up Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

